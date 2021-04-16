In embroidery, Ariana Grande models in the style of Apolonia Lapiedra | INSTAGRAM

The talented American artist Ariana Grande has shown that apart from having an excellent singing talent she also works very well for him. modeling and on this occasion she wore an embroidered set in the pure style of the actress Spanish adult film Apolonia Lapiedra.

Although the two have a very different job from the other, it could be said that they have something in common and that is that they are recognized by internet users at the time of being observed, but this time they showed that they have both a similar figure and a embroidery set with which they achieve that their charms are adorned to perfection.

That’s right, as Ariana demonstrated why she is the female celebrity more followed in Instagram gathering more than 9 million likes in this photograph in which he brought out his flirtatious side that raised the temperature of his loyal fans on social networks.

Not for nothing does he have 231 million of official Instagram followers where they normally publish very innocent photographs so it made a good contrast and caused an impact at the time of appearing in this way that made many Internet users notice that similarity with Apolonia.

Of course it could not miss its peculiar and distinctive pigtail, a hairstyle that has characterized her in the world of fashion, surely positioning herself as the famous one with a ponytail most identified by the same hairstyle.

In his official profile, he mainly promotes his work in the music and entertainment industry, and of course, some personal issues in his stories, where he seeks to get a little closer to his audience.

Sometimes there is time to place photographs of him before going out to his beloved concerts, or in the same way images of his collaborations with other artists, and of course, suddenly we can see postcards of his daily days, such as the ones that we will mention to you. continuation.

It was a series of snapshots of one of his most recent trips to the forest, in the company of his best furry friends and (although he does not appear in the images) we believe that with Dalton.

Completely enjoying the fresh air and the wooded landscape, Ariana enjoyed a day of total relaxation, wearing a simple, but very cute outfit, with which she was super comfortable and at the same time looked beautiful.

Grande has always stood out for being very small and thin, in addition to having a charming face, something that touches anyone and in this way they admire her wholesale, because, she does not need to show her attributes before the cameras to make an impact, just its natural beauty.

By the way, some time ago she announced that Dalton Gomez is her official fiancé, he is a luxury real estate agent, who will now have the fortune of being the husband of one of the greatest singers in the United States, as well as a celebrity of social networks On her account, the singer has 211 million followers.

According to People magazine, they affirm that the couple began dating in early 2020, despite the short time they have been together it seems that love was the fastest and most effective.

According to People magazine, they affirm that the couple began dating in early 2020, despite the short time they have been together it seems that love was the fastest and most effective.