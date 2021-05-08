In elegant robe, Demi Rose sounds her instruments and meditates | INSTAGRAM

Most of the beautiful young fans british Demi Rose know that this is a girl who apart from enjoying a lot of the fashion, modeling, makeup and all those issues of the physical is also about a very spiritual person who is always in constant search of his own peace and tranquility.

Thanks on this occasion the young woman showed once again that she enjoys practicing meditation very much and used one of her most interesting and curious instruments that she has in her mansion in Ibiza It is a Cup golden giant, which she plays to generate a vibrating sound that makes her feel very calm, something that helps her a lot for her daily meditations.

It’s about a video clip that came up in her stories, in which she appears wearing a very elegant golden robe while enjoying the comfort of her home. Mansion that got to the spanish island, where she lives accompanied by her two kittens and a puppy, her faithful pets that can only be giving her love and attention at all times.

In the entertainment piece, she appears playing this giant glass that sounds quite beautiful and that perfectly accompanies the beautiful young woman who is enjoying the vibrations and of course doing that internal analysis that helps her stay both calm and motivated.

There is no doubt that the Rose has been taking advantage of his free time inside the house because after doing his work, taking pictures, recording some videos and of course participating in those photographic sessions, he dedicates his time to doing things that relax her and that make her spend comfortable times .

In fact, if you take a look at their stories, the British influencers is remembering one of her favorite trips around the world, the one she made when she visited Africa, placing there some videos of her journey the time she arrived at that place, where there were giraffes and a great swing from where I feed him and took some photos too.

I also shared other videos of when they went on safari walking with the guides and meeting different species of animals, a trip that has surely been one of the most interesting in which I learned more things.

The company of the people in that place was also very beautiful because she managed to meet some children from that region who were very happy to live with her and be able to take a picture with the model, they even quickly realized her interior and exterior beauty, so they dedicated themselves to enjoying every moment.