Toluca.— The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, assured that the state health sector prepares new spaces to serve more patients, since the highest rate of COVID-19 infections is currently registered and the number of patients requiring hospitalization will increase .

He specified that 1,270 doctors and nurses were hired by his administration to deal with the contingency, and that in coordination with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the clinics in charge of this federal agency will attend to patients who require medical attention. urgent, even if they are not rightful beneficiaries.

“We have worked to take care of the health of families, we have worked to reduce the number of infections, we have worked to hire more doctors and nurses, we have worked to obtain more equipment for hospitals, we have worked to increase hospitalization spaces and we have worked and we will continue working to save more lives ”, he pointed out.

In a message to Mexicans, through social networks, Del Mazo Maza explained that, in Toluca, the Convention Center was conditioned and has 200 hospital beds; In Tlalnepantla the Telethon CRIT was adapted to install 158 hospital beds; In Texcoco, the Centro Cultural Mexiquense already has 180 beds and the Deportivo de Tonanitla has 100 additional beds to receive patients.

It may interest you Autódromo is enabled as a hospital for Covid patients

While in Nezahualcóyotl, he added, the facilities of Ciudad Jardín Bicentenario are prepared to function as a hospital with 100 beds, while in Ecatepec an inflatable hospital with 60 beds was installed.

“To expand our hospital capacity, we are preparing five new spaces that allow us to serve more patients. We have converted 46 hospitals into COVID hospitals, which have complete floors, perfectly isolated and protected for Coronavirus patients.

“In order for all this effort to increase hospital capacity to operate, and to function, we have hired 1,270 additional doctors and nurses to help us save more lives,” he said.

The Mexican president specified that there are currently cases of COVID-19 in 108 of the 125 municipalities in the state, and that 54 percent of hospital beds are occupied, as well as 52 percent of intensive care beds in the health sector.

Seven24.mx

ebv