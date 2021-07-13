In Durango, they are preparing to evict houses in three municipalities due to heavy rains

Of the 39 municipalities of Durango, three are more affected by the rains that have affected the entity, including Canatlán, Tepehuanes and the capital, in the latter constant monitoring is maintained in the vicinity of the Ice Dam

The Secretary of Government, Héctor Flores Ávalos, highlights that tours are carried out in the vicinity where it is confirmed that the drain works without setbacks, as well as the lower part of the Acequia Grande.

He stressed that constant communication is maintained with the mayors of the 39 municipalities, and the situation of these three localities, Durango, Tepehuanes and Canatlán, which have the greatest impact due to the rains of the last hours, was reported.

Flores Ávalos, stated that there is no severe damage, only flooding and constant monitoring by the authorities to eventually vacate homes if necessary.

jcp