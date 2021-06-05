“In due course, we will talk.” says Casemiro about the Copa América

06/05/2021 at 05:55 CEST

EFE / Sao Paulo

The captain of the Brazilian team, Casemiro, stated this Friday that the locker room has a opinion formed on the holding of the America’s Cup in Brazil and that “at the right time” they will make it public, predictably after the match against Paraguay, on the 8th. “We will talk. Tite explained what the situation was. What Tite spoke about was what happened, we positioned ourselves. At the appropriate moment, we will speak,” said the Real Madrid midfielder in statements. to SporTV, after the 2-0 win over Ecuador in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the press conference prior to that match, coach Tite recognized discussions within the concentration around the announcement of Brazil as the new venue for the Copa América, which was supported by the country’s president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, when the The country is experiencing a rebound in the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazilian media have published in recent days that several players would be dissatisfied with that decision and would be considering their participation at the tournament. Since it was learned that Brazil was going to host the event, no footballer from the Brazilian team spoke to the media, until tonight with Casemiro. “We cannot talk about the matter. Everyone already knows our position, but we are not going to talk. Tite made it clear to everyone what our position is and what we think of the America’s Cup,” he said, although it is not officially known. the opinion of the dressing room, nor the technician anticipated it. “There is respect, there are hierarchies that we have to respect. Of course we want to give our position, a lot happened, but there is respect,” he added.

Casemiro insisted that “they don’t want to divert the focus” from the playoffs because they are at stake to be in the next World Cup and that they will “express their opinion” as a group predictably at the end of the match that they will play in Asunción against Paraguay on the 8th. “We want to speak and express our opinion (…) When someone speaks, they speak for the group, for all the players, with Tite, with the technical commission. They have to be everything together, “he said.

Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 on Friday at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre and is the undisputed leader of the South American qualifiers with five victories in the same number of matches.