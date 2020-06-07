Robert Fisk *

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 24

At the end of the day, there is only one thing that matters when a government, a prime minister, or a president enters the path of war: not what their generals or former generals think, but, will the army support them?

Yes, of course, this rule applies in the Middle East, where the army supports the president or becomes part of the presidential elite, or fights because the alternative to the president is even worse. In the Middle East kings and princes do not count because they are the army. Let’s look at the curriculum of the Israeli prime ministers and it is largely the same. But the important thing is that he always ends up returning to the soldiers.

In the United States, the people elect the president, so let’s forget the generals and former generals who now obsess us. The only active general who could have been a threat to his president was Douglas MacArthur, and that was because he confused God with his own ambition. It’s not a big deal right now that the Pentagon is wringing its hands out of moral concern over the use that Donald Trump might put the military – or the air force, who knows? – against the American people. He had not eagerly studied his book of ethical rules until now, allowing, for example, the President to betray the Kurds.

So now – in Trump’s latest animated film – I examine each painting for the faces of the National Guard and uniformed personnel. In 2017, 16 percent of all men and women in the US military were black. Sixteen percent were Hispanic. And now they are going out into the battle space to kill black protesters? I have my doubts. When I spoke to American soldiers in Iraq, I always found that blacks had a clear political perception, they were quicker to see the Middle East from an Iraqi point of view – just as, almost without exception, the ethnic minority Americans with whom I have spoken have They were infinitely more sympathetic to the Palestinians – and they were much less concerned with offending Israel when they spoke of injustice.

In the National Guard units, many black soldiers I met in Iraq had enlisted in order to gain access to a college education, not to support Bush’s presidential escalation in Iraq. I don’t think they will be more likely to attack protesters of the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minnesota. The police officers? We will come back to it in a moment.

Let us now return to military command. Sure, we’ve heard about General Jim Mattis and read the moral lesson he gave Trump. Trump is a threat to the constitution, as Mattis has just discovered, but it was this esteemed and moral general who shrugged after the US bombing of a wedding banquet in eastern Iraq in 2004, in which 42 civilians were killed, among them 11 women and 14 children. Mattis denied it, saying he hadn’t seen the photos, and that bad things do happen in wars anyway. Well, now it is Mattis to the rescue, leaping to the fore on behalf of his former comrades who are ordered to violate the rights of his fellow citizens, an act that erodes the moral foundation between the soldiers and their society.

We received the same lesson from Admiral Mike Mullen, a much more valuable man, no doubt, but also retired. How dare Trump co-opt the armed forces for political ends? He said disgusted to see national guards making way for Trump to take a photo. Just discovered that Trump is an orate? Even General Mark Milley – still president (for the moment) of the joint leadership – who was reeling in his uniform behind Trump heading to the photo location, now reminds his boys and girls of the values ​​of the constitution. Mark Esper – still Secretary of Defense – has also rejected Trump’s use of the military.

But generals tend to keep their mouths shut while they’re active. They want to keep their camisoles free of humus until retirement. Then, since they have the pension assured, it is time to shake off the political dust condemning the presidents. Milley – who, as I said, still clings to the post as a true general – didn’t exactly turn against his boss. Esper, who has less reason to expect to stay in the position – civil anyway – probably shakes off the warrior’s bellies before taking on a more lucrative role in a study group, as a lobbyist, or working as a defense contractor. He has done all three in the past. He says he regrets what was said about the battle space. I bet yes: this is what the military called the battle of Falluja in 2004, which in turn was described as the largest battle since Hue, in South Vietnam.

But the Vietnam War did not end because the presidents and generals threw in the towel, but because the soldiers no longer wanted to fight. And in the end, it will be up to the National Guard – and his enlisted colleagues, if Trump can bring them to his game – to make their own decisions about joining the battlefield against their own people.

And what about the police? No matter how many police officers are on the streets, I have always seen that the more exotic their outfits are, the more sadistic they become; Look at the Robocop-like outfit in American cities these days. I wonder why so many images of police brutality in the United States remind me of the Israeli police and their cruel treatment of Palestinians. But I also remember the interesting Amnesty report four years ago, in which a count of police officers from Baltimore, Florida, New Jersey, California, Arizona, New York, Georgia – and as many other places that come to mind – had been made. received training in crowd control, use of force and surveillance … in Israel.

Given the list of human rights violations imputed to the Israeli police authorities, were they the right choice to train American police officers – some of whom are on the streets these days – on how to deal with civil protests? Didn’t the tax investigations against security personnel in Israel turn out to be quite strange? For example, the Israeli soldier who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting a wounded Palestinian in 2016, a soldier who was backed up after his arrest – in the Trump style – by Benjamin Netanyahu, who called for forgiveness. Perhaps it is time for the United States to train its own police instead of relying on a military satellite in the Middle East.

But the police will not decide the future. And in the United States, the final decisions in the current tragic drama will not be the black community and all the brave people who support it: they, I fear, will continue to be the victims of those who make the decisions.

And the men and women who will change history will definitely not be the media, who have been beaten by police around the world for decades. Media executives will have to be much braver than former generals if they want to back their collaborators in the United States. When the Ap whistles the obscenities of the policemen who attack one of their cameramen –and that’s what happened–, it creates a fascinating and absurd mutuality of innocence. The police blatantly attack innocent journalists, but the police must also be subjected to family values ​​and, therefore, their expressions must be silenced.

No: it will be the soldiers who will make the final decision. Yes, we can observe dictatorships. Who protects Sisi (with help from the United States)? Who were Assad’s final protectors (with support from Russia)? But who will protect Trump if his film dictatorship begins to take shape? If you decide, for example, to claim that this year’s elections – if the outcome is adverse – are a fraud, and that you must remain in the White House… I suspect that many in the Pentagon are exactly discussing this issue.

In such a case, peaceful protesters will have to be protected. Who will do it? And against whom?

© The Independent

Translation: Jorge Anaya