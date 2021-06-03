In divorce !, Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, they assure

In divorce !, Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, assure | Instagram

More than 15 years of relationship will come to an end! This is what Martha Figueroa has assured, as she pointed out that Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra rosaldo they will end in divorce. The harsh revelation was given when addressing the subject of the second season of Travel with the Derbez.

The host of Con Permiso and partner of Juan José Origel, shared that the first season of the famous series by Eugenio Derbez and his family predicted the divorce of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann and that this second has revealed the end of the marriage of the famous son by Silvia Derbez and the former vocalist of Sentidos Opuestos.

Martha Figueroa assured, by way of prediction, that the famous couple who got married on open television and much loved in Mexico will end up divorcing, indicating that she does not know if this will happen in six months, a year or two, but that it will surely happen.

The irreverent journalist and also part of the Hoy Program indicated that the second season of the family reality show where Eugenio, Alessandra, Aitana, Aislinn, Vadhir and José Eduardo participate, made it clear that although they form a beautiful couple, the singer and the producer they are no longer supported.

Today I tell you, they are going to get divorced. I don’t know if today, in a year, in six months or in two years; Alessandra and Eugenio are not going to last, you can see that they can no longer stand each other, sorry to tell you … I love the couple they make, but it is evident that they do not get along anymore.

Figueroa assured that Alessandra Rosaldo does not value Derbez and that all the time he is “hard and give” that he likes it quite badly in this second season and that all the time he complains that he is a bad husband, a bad father and others.

The journalist highlighted that Eugenio Derbez He is a successful actor and producer both in Mexico and in the United States and that evidently Rosaldo does not see that, which could end in the end of their relationship.

He spends it all day as discrediting him … As making it less … How are you going to ignore Eugenio Derbez? He is the one who has made the Derbez emporium because her last name is not Derbez and everyone eats from Eugenio Derbez.

It should be noted that the proposal for Rosaldo and the couple’s wedding was really like in a fairy tale and broadcast on national television; There was even a special on Televisa with versions of the wedding even in the “Familia P. Luche” version.

Martha stressed that it is Eugenio who has forged the Derbez dynasty and that thanks to him the whole family eats, it has been more than evident that he does not stop supporting his children, who shine in social networks, cinema, television and even in music.

The followers of both celebrities hope that finally what Martha Figueroa said is not a reality and that they continue to form the beautiful family they have.