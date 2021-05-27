In distressed jean and heels Galilea Montijo combines formality | Instagram

In fashion there are great successes and great mistakes, presenter Galilea Montijo has become an expert on the subject, and it was on this occasion that she once again inspires her followers by showing a combination of clothes between formal and worn.

One of the most self-confident women today is Galilea Montijo, who in each of his appearances leaves everyone more than surprised to wear garments that highlight his best qualities, however, it would be one of them that is not one of the easiest to combine.

A worn and apparently ink-stained jean was one of the challenges with which today “Mexican presenter“challenged fashion, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres combined a worn garment with formality, although it was not one of her best looks since the garment was not as acclaimed as most of her outfits are.

Undoubtedly, “Gali” always comes out victorious with any type of garment, although this would cause astonishment for many of his followers, Montijo Torres, one of the established figures of the show on Televisa, wore yellow pants with stains like paint, red heels and a blouse white with a black blazer jacket.

The “tapathy“She put together her outfit with some accessories such as a black belt with white stitching and a maxi necklace that wore some shades of red, matching the matching shoes she was wearing.

The jean was a cargo type with several bags on the sides, which seemed to have previously been used to paint somewhere in her home, which shows that if she proposes it, the “model” and businesswoman can look so fashionista even with a nightgown.

The member of the Las Estrellas production left her hair loose, with a part in the middle that allowed her hair to be pulled back and her face exposed, highlighting her makeup, which she gave prominence with an intense red lipstick.

I LOVE YOU, ‘Linda’, ‘so pretty’, ‘We miss you’, ‘We love you Goddess’, were some of the comments dedicated to the 47-year-old celebrity.

In total, the publication added 25. 389 Likes and some comments where his loyal followers did not stop flattering the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv”, and “Pequeños Gigantes”.

Their outfits.

One of the many rumors that circulate around “La Montijo” is that the interpreter of novels such as “El Premio Mayor”, “El Precio de tu amor”, etc., is one of the morning colleagues who invests the most in her wardrobe Taking into account that the interpreter and model herself has a wardrobe worthy of a star in a corner of her home.

In one of the sections of his home, Galilea Montijo Torres, houses a collection of pieces, bags, shoes and accessories that have complemented and made “Raúl,” El Negro “colleague Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley etc, who revealed it to his fans during his time as a “youtuber”.

However, Galilea also owns a clothing line which is also one of the models that wears the various outfits and fashion looks that are offered to the public there, “Latingal boutique” which has garments ranging from 600 pesos .

Although the “former tv girl” is a faithful assiduous of some brands, the truth is that she is not always made by hand of these and there are many of the clothes in her boutique and wardrobe with which she would stand out in the program.