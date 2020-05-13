The depredation of the forests that have been made by unscrupulous and powerful people in different rural communities here, taking advantage of the pandemic, have caused the extinction of rivers and streams and others face an accelerated process of disappearance.

Lately there have been serious damages to important species that have been lost such as: oak and mahogany.

Also different varieties of shrub pines, bamboo cut and others.

The communities most affected by the destruction of natural resources and the environment are Parra, El Naranjal, Nizao, Rancho Arriba, El Limón, La Ciénaga, Los Tramojos and Mesa de Domingo, among others, where arson has devastated important wooded areas to make way for avocado planting.

ENVIRONMENT

The agroforestry engineer Mariel Méndez Castillo described as criminal the people who have caused these damages and warned that they will be prosecuted.

“Users taking advantage of the pandemic, because their requests for taps and other actions have been denied, have used their criminal hands to cause fires and other damages to plant avocados,” said Méndez Castillo.

He stated that the Environment is preparing the submission via prosecutor’s office of more than 15 violators of Law 6400.

“We have several submissions from Rancho Arriba, there is an arrest warrant against a citizen of the El Limón community in Ocoa for a ripping he did,” said the official.

He explained that 99 percent of the fires have been caused and congratulated the Institution’s brigades, noting that their rapid intervention saved plantations of different species in Yuna and Rancho Arriba.

“We are doing an uprising, we hope that the full weight of the law will fall on predators,” he said.

.