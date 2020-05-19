You can now buy Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 remasters on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

One week after releasingMafia Trilogy,2K GamesHe has presented in detail the three video games that are part of this collection that includesremastersMafia 2 and Mafia III, as well as a spectacularremake of the first gameof the saga. The good news? Fans can now enjoy two of these three titles on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Specifically, Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition have already been released, which are accompanied by alladditional contentpremiered at the time and a facelift that shows better graphics, although at first glance it is not an especially big jump as we show you in a comparison made with the classic Mafia 2 and its remastering. However, the main dish arrives onAugust 28with the premiere of the remake of the original Mafia, by the team ofHangar 13.

In this comparison we show you what Mafia 2 looks like and its remastering.

“Original mob had a huge impact on how video games cantell serious stories, and we know how much fans still revere him, “said Hangar 13 CEO Haden Blackman, who has led the development of Mafia: Final Edition at the studio offices in Brno and Prague, Czech Republic; Brighton, UK ; and Novato, California.

“Almost 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have aincredible opportunityto introduce this beloved game to a new generation of gamers and give lifelong fans a chance to relive Tommy’s story with a modern and stellar presentation, just likenew story elementsand gameplay features, “adds the creative. And the latter is important, because beyond remaking the original’s graphics from scratch, it also expands its story with an” updated script filled with new dialogues, expanded backstories, and additional scenes. “In addition to new game mechanics.” It is the Mafia that players remember, but with much more. “

There will also be a physical edition of Mafia Trilogy that will be released on August 28, although as we said, you can bet on the digital version receiving the last game in the collection when it premieres in a few months. You can also choose to buy the games separately. Although for now we only have the images and a short teaser for the Mafia remake, you can see how much has changed compared to the original in the comparison of images of the Mafia remake.

