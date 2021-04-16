IN DEPTH | Why is it normal for the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines to stall? This is phase 4

The vaccination against covid-19 on a world scale (although at two speeds) it is a historical episode that the population is witnessing with great attention. The recovery of our pre-pandemic way of life depends on it. However, the continuous setbacks in the distribution of doses – to study the very rare thrombi suffered by immunized people – are generating mistrust and doubts. Faced with this situation, experts insist that these interruptions are “normal” and are part of the phase 4 pharmacovigilance of the development of “any medicine and other vaccines”.

After the changes of criteria in the vaccination strategy in Spain on the administration of AstraZeneca -Firstly it was limited to those under 55, then over 60 and up to 65 and finally between 60 and 69-, this Tuesday paralyzed the inoculation of the serum of Janssen one day before starting to be used and when the vials were already in warehouses ready to be distributed.

These shocks on the road have been preceded by the notification of 6 cases very rare of thrombosis in combination with a decrease in platelets (thrombocytopenia) reported among 6.8 million people vaccinated with Janssen in USA and from others 222 cases among 34 million punctures with AstraZeneca in the European Union and United Kingdom.

The experts ask “to always put this data in context” so as not to generate mistrust and remember that we are experiencing what is called “phase 4 pharmacovigilance“which is carried out with” all medicines, and also the rest of vaccines, once these are authorized by the regulators and their commercialization is started. “This is explained by Carlos Alonso, president of the association of pharmacists in favor of the scientific evidence Pharmaciencia.

During this phase of monitoring the safety of the vaccine and its use in real life “the data is processed through the pharmacovigilance system called yellow card because before it was done with a yellow card, “adds Alonso. Now, suspected adverse reactions to drugs are reported in the Pharmacovigilance System of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), FEDRA, that since he got launched in 1995 and until the end of February of this year 2021 it has collected almost 300,000 ads, 58% from female patients and 53%, from people between 18 and 65 years old. These are cases related to all authorized drugs and also other vaccines. “There are some,” adds Alonso, “who are called de ‘special medical control‘because they are recently marketed or have a narrow therapeutic range. “

“We have assumed normal that people die from covid-19 when we have vaccines in the refrigerators”

These processes, therefore, also occur with drugs that are not currently the focus of attention and that nevertheless present a higher risk of thrombi: this is the case of oral contraceptives, commonly used drugs such as omeprazole, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen, and “antibiotics such as vancomycin, antidepressants such as mirtazapine or antiallergic drugs such as Rizaben”, points out Guillermo López Lluch, professor in Cell Biology at the Pablo de Olavide University, in a recent article published in The Conversation, in which show contrary to paralyzing vaccination processes with AstraZeneca and Janssen after comparing the probabilities of suffering a rare thrombus after receiving the puncture with the risk of suffering a thrombus when falling ill with covid-19 or even dying from this disease.

Alonso is blunt in this regard: “The decision to stop the distribution of Janssen and AstraZeneca has no scientific reasons. The EMA has already said that there is no problem to administer it and in Spain it has been limited to an age range. Politicians prefer to assume deaths from covid than deaths from the vaccine. Time that passes without giving the vaccine is time that passes that people are dying. The benefit far outweighs the risk of serious side effects. We are wasting great time. We have assumed normal that people die of covid when we have vaccines in the refrigerators, “he laments.

Both Alonso and the IFS researcher-CSIC Matilde Cañelles coincide when pointing out that interruptions in the administration – and even the withdrawal – of drugs are common in pharmacovigilance and also during clinical trials. “When an adverse event appears, it is stopped, it is studied and it is decided whether to change the strategy“Cañelles explains.

The role of the media

The researcher, defender of Anglo-Saxon transparency and clarity in terms of communication about adverse effects of vaccines, believes that “the changes in strategy must be explained so that the population is not concerned” and believes that “explanation has been lacking“by the political authorities on the changes in the immunization campaign.

For this reason, he emphasizes that the British authorities, for example, already prepared last week a table with the benefit-risk balance of the AstraZeneca vaccine by age cohorts. Something about what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to pronounce next week.

Risks and benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine by age ranges.

The European regulator includes on its website the drug development process and on phase 4 of pharmacovigilance, it states that “after approval, many people will receive the vaccine. Certain rare or very rare side effects can only arise when millions of people are vaccinated. EU legislation requires that the safety of vaccines be monitored while they are used in routine clinical practice. “

Alonso thinks that questions like ‘would I vaccinate you with AstraZeneca?’ or imply that some vaccines are of higher quality than others “leftover” and “they hurt”, because “you are categorizing. You shouldn’t even ask, you should take it for granted that people get vaccinated”, because all the vaccines authorized by the EMA have already shown that they are safe and effective against covid-19 . The pharmacist is in favor of “vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate” and criticizes that “politics and science are not going entirely hand in hand.”

Cañelles, for his part, considers that the Spanish authorities have successful in prioritizing older people in the vaccination strategy, as they are the ones that have suffered the most from the consequences of the pandemic and have the highest risk of developing a severe covid-19, needing hospitalization for it or dying.