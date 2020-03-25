By Angus Berwick, Sarah Kinosian and Maria Ramirez

CARACAS, Mar 25 (.) – On March 13 Melquiades Ávila, an indigenous leader and journalist in the remote Venezuelan state of Delta Amacuro, asked himself on his popular Facebook account: “The Razetti hospital in Tucupita will be in operational technical capacity to cases of coronavirus “?.

Earlier that week, when Venezuela confirmed its first infections with the new coronavirus, President Nicolás Maduro’s Ministry of Health listed the Luis Razetti Hospital in Delta Amacuro on its website as one of 46 “guiding” medical centers for receive patients with COVID-19.

Avila listed several reasons, all confirmed by . in interviews with doctors at the hospital, why the president’s claim was false: The facility does not have blood pressure monitors, syringes, or reagents to diagnose coronavirus infection.

“It seems like a joke,” wrote Ávila.

A day later, Lizeta Hernández, governor of Delta Amacuro and a member of the official United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), called for Ávila’s arrest on local radio, accusing him of “inciting hatred” and denouncing him as “criminal”.

He ordered the military in the area to arrest him “to give me a master class on what conscience means.”

In a voice message sent to ., the governor said this week that she just wanted to “guide” Avila and make sure he was “serious and responsible” as a journalist.

He declined to answer questions about the hospital, its readiness, or previous conflicts with Avila, who for years has criticized medical care in that state.

Raquel Ruíz, the director of the hospital, denied that the facility is not ready. State authorities, he added, are preparing a nearby building to treat patients with coronavirus.

The threat against Ávila, who is now in hiding but spoke to . by phone; It is one of at least seven recent episodes in which Venezuelan authorities have tried to arrest those who criticize the government’s preparedness against the coronavirus, according to interviews with three defendants and lawyers for four others.

In addition to Avila, police arrested an opposition lawmaker who tweeted – correctly, according to medical center health workers – that another hospital on the official list does not have running water.

Police also arrested a retired medical technician who said in a video that a hospital in Monagas state in the east of the country was not ready.

Officials from Venezuela’s ministries of health, justice, and information did not respond to . requests to comment on the arrests, hospital conditions, or police involvement in the response to the coronavirus in the country.

Critics and opponents say that even under normal circumstances, dissent can lead to arrest, prison terms or worse in Venezuela, where aggressive security policies have led western democracies to sanction the government for human rights abuses.

Now, opponents argue that the coronavirus offers a new opportunity for Maduro to crack down.

In China, where the current outbreak began, government efforts to override early warnings about the virus may have helped spread the spread, public health experts have said. China denies that such cover-ups occurred.

Maduro’s critics fear the same may happen in Venezuela, where poverty, hunger and a shortage of basic medical supplies complicate medical care, even before the pandemic.

“The government wants to hide the truth,” says Humberto Prado, who heads a human rights commission from opposition lawmakers. “If you speak, they will arrest you, and they will try to silence you.”

So far, Venezuela has confirmed 91 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

More than 20 doctors and public health specialists fear the number will rise rapidly despite a show of force the government says should contain the outbreak. Some of its measures are no different than quarantines imposed in certain areas of the United States and Western European countries.

But the forces carrying out the tasks in Venezuela have long been associated with corruption and extrajudicial violence.

The feared Special Actions Forces of the National Police, accused by citizens and government critics of extrajudicial executions and torture, patrol the streets.

Intelligence agents now guard sites ranging from supermarkets to the Caracas medical institute tasked with conducting coronavirus tests.

At some checkpoints, police detain doctors before allowing them to arrive or leave work, according to 12 doctors and nurses interviewed by ..

A doctor told . that she paid the equivalent of a week’s salary at a checkpoint in the central city of Maracay.

“The officers were not going to let me through,” he said.

Maracay police officials did not respond to a . request to discuss the incident. Security officials, who also attend checkpoints, forwarded a request from . to discuss the incident to the Defense Ministry in Caracas. Defense Ministry officials did not respond to phone calls or emails seeking comment.

Some police officers, following data from neighborhood informants, accompany government doctors to poor neighborhoods and force people with cough or suspected other illnesses to undergo tests, people familiar with the operations said.

The government said this week that security forces had visited more than 18,000 homes.

Meanwhile, the government prevents professionals in private centers from diagnosing, doctors told ., centralizing all tests at the National Institute of Hygiene, a Caracas facility that passes the results directly to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier this month, the ministry banned coronavirus testing at Caracas’ El Ávila private clinic, which has a laboratory equipped to make its own diagnoses, two medical workers familiar with the order said.

On March 13, one of these people said, government workers went to the clinic and confiscated the test materials.

Vicente Marzullo, director of El Ávila, did not respond to . efforts to discuss government measures there.

Avila, the 54-year-old journalist at Delta Amacuro, has previously angered government officials. As a member of the Warao tribe, he has described the growing health challenges for indigenous peoples during Venezuela’s economic collapse.

In 2018, he broadcast on local radio a recording of a Warao woman saying that her relatives were dying from lack of medicine.

Hernández, the governor, later broke into her office and accused him of spreading lies, Ávila said.

Four doctors at a hospital on Maduro’s list of the coronavirus told . that Avila’s warnings are accurate.

The doctors, who asked not to be identified, said the hospital does not have any of the materials Ávila mentioned and does not have the crucial ventilators, which have been vital in other countries to help patients breathe.

“Mr. Ávila’s statements are not lies,” said a doctor. In the government “they live in a world of Narnia,” he added, alluding to the classic epic fantasies of C.S. Lewis.

Health workers in nine other states told . that other hospitals on the list were also deficient.

The Leopoldo Manrique Terrero Hospital, in the Coche area, in Caracas, is not even open to patients. It has not functioned as a clinical facility for at least three years, two maintenance workers said.

. was unable to identify a director for the hospital or a phone number for administrative offices.

In Monagas, medical personnel have been so concerned about the lack of preparation for COVID-19 that they filmed a protest outside the Manuel Núñez Tovar Hospital, another facility on the list.

Darwin Moreno, the hospital director, in a brief phone conversation this week said he could discuss the incident later that day. He did not return phone calls or follow-up messages.

In the video, filmed on March 13 and seen by ., Julio Molinos, a retired technician and leader of the medical union, urged the Ministry of Health to be transparent.

The video, widely shared through chat groups, reached the authorities.

On March 15, officers from the Special Actions Forces, or FAES, arrested Molinos, according to two lawyers who defended him. Executives from the FAES group did not respond to a . request for comment on the arrest.

Last week, a judge ordered that Molinos, 72, be placed under house arrest on charges of conspiracy and incitement to hatred and panic. José Sosa, one of his lawyers, called him “a new political prisoner in Venezuela.”

In Bolívar state, Tony Geara, an opposition lawmaker, wrote in a Twitter thread on March 14 “there is no water” at the local Ruiz y Páez hospital.

Three workers told . that the facility has had no running water for the past five years and depends on tank trucks to receive it.

. was unable to reach hospital directors for comment.

Hours after Geara’s tweets, SEBIN intelligence agency agents detained the legislator at a road checkpoint, according to an agency report reviewed by .. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

At a court hearing last week, prosecutors charged Geara, 58, with possession of explosives and arms trafficking. The SEBIN report contains a photo of an agent pointing at an automatic rifle that is on the asphalt of the highway where Geara was arrested. Agents said the rifle was in the parliamentarian’s vehicle, according to the report.

SEBIN officials did not respond to a request for comment from ..

Simón Andarcia, Geara’s lawyer, said the legislator denied the charges and accused officers of planting the weapon. Three colleagues from the Popular Will party, in which Geara is active, said that SEBIN agents had recently been following him and photographing him at political events.

They said the government was not happy with their criticism and their role in helping local charities distribute food and medicine to the poorest residents.

“It was an accumulation of things that the dictatorship considers make him a dangerous person,” said Luigi Pulcini, from Voluntad Popular in Bolívar, who is also Geara’s cousin. “We suspect that the tweets are the trigger.”

(Additional report by Vivian Sequera in Caracas, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, Anggy Polanco in San Cristóbal, Keren Torres in Barquisimeto and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay.)