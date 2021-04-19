IN DEPTH | The Pfizer and AstraZeneca Dose Combination Trial: Where Will It Be Done … and Who Can Participate?

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation and one of the bodies that advises the Ministry of Health on the management of the pandemic, announced this Monday that “next week” is going to start a first clinical trial that will analyze with 600 participants the safety and efficacy of administering a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer, specifically) to those under 60 years of age who have already received a AstraZeneca first.

This has been expressed by the director of the Carlos III Health Institute, Raquel Yotti, in the presentation of the essay, called CombiVacS, which is intended to “generate scientific evidence” to verify the safety of combining other vaccines with AstraZeneca after stopping the second dose in children under 60 years after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) included a very rare type of thrombosis combined with thrombocytopenia among “very rare” adverse effects of the Oxford vaccine.

Yotti explained that the ISCIII has launched “urgently” to seek scientific evidence that is useful “to support the decision making in relation to possible alternatives to those already immunized with a dose of AstraZeneca. “These are the keys to the trial announced this Monday:

Who can participate?

Raquel Yotti has detailed that the study will be carried out with 600 participants. The researchers who are going to develop the trial have explained in the press conference of the presentation that they will all be healthy people under 60 years of age who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago.

Where is it going to take place?

The study will be coordinated, promoted and financed by the ISCIII clinical research platform, led by Jesús Antonio Frías Inhiesta, coordinator of the network and head of the Pharmacology service at La Paz hospital. Yoltti has said the trial will take place in five hospitals: La Paz and Clínico San Carlos, both in Madrid, the Vall d’Hebron and Clínic de Barcelona and Cruces, in Bilbao.

When are they going to start?

Frías explained that the intention is to start “if possible, next week“to be able to offer” quickly and accurately “the results as soon as possible. The aim of the study is to have the results in time to be able to give an answer to those under 60 years of age already vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca, in whose technical data sheet a temporary space of up to 12 weeks is established between the first and the second dose, although the researchers consider that delaying this second dose of AstraZeneca would not pose problems. In Spain, AstraZeneca began to be administered in mid-February.

How is the trial going to be done?

The researchers explained that the 600 participants will be divided into two groups: one with 400 and another, control, with 200. The first 400, already previously vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca, will be administered a second dose of messenger RNA (technology used in the Pfizer vaccine and different from AstraZeneca’s, based on a chimpanzee adenovirus). The second group, which will consist of 200 patients, you will not receive the second dose of messenger RNA until 28 days after the first group and as long as the results of the first group are favorable, the researchers have explained.

What answers do you hope to find?

The test developers will study if there is a increased IgG antibodies, which are those generated in the long term, after the administration of a second dose of messenger RNA-based covid vaccine in people who had previously received a first dose of AstraZeneca. “What we want confirm with this study is the hypothesis that antibodies increase after the second dose of messenger RNA after a first dose of adenovirus, “explained one of the participating researchers, the virologist Pepe Alcamí.

“It may be that the second dose is better, the same or even worse. The latter is very unlikely, but for this an essay is carried out, to give a scientific answer to a relevant question, “added Frías.

“It is not only a question of seeing if the antibody response is good, but also of seeing if the reactogenicity is acceptable“Researchers have abounded. It will also evaluate the Adverse effects at each of the visits of the trial participants, which will take place during one year.

Is the combination of AstraZeneca and Moderna going to be studied?

For now, the trial is going to focus on the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer because, as the researchers have explained, the doses developed by the American pharmaceutical company and the German BioNTech are the most available in Spain and the rest of the world. European Union, which has opted for this serum after the delays and setbacks of AstraZeneca and Janssen. In fact, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced this Friday that as of April 26, 1.7 million doses will be received per week (1.2 million have been received this week).

However, scientists have explained that it is a “open” trial and it will be allowed to “evolve as needed”.

When do you expect to have results?

“We will try to ensure that the results that allow us to make public health decisions are middle of May“and the final ones,” at the end of May “, the experts have indicated.

Raquel Yotti has highlighted that Spain is one of the few European countries that has a centralized vaccination registry, a tool that has allowed to start this clinical trial more quickly. In fact, the regulatory phase has already been carried out and it already has the European identifier, so it is expected to start contacting the volunteers shortly.