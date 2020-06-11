The 13 “MacBook Pro is probably one of the best-known Apple notebooks due to the balance between portability and power, now the gateway to the professional range since the appearance of the new 16 “MacBook Pro that we analyzed at the end of 2019. This time, we found an internal hardware update before and the arrival of the Magic Keyboard to this model too – which completes the transition for the entire range by eliminating the 2016 generation butterfly keyboard on any brand laptop.

Tenth-generation Intel processors finally hit the 13 “MacBook, with faster RAM

Another novelty in this model update is the inclusion of the tenth generation of Intel “Ice Lake” processors, something highly demanded by users that is accompanied by a big change that may go unnoticed but is very important for creative jobs that deal with heavy applications or large files: models with this new processor also incorporate an improvement in RAM which now works at 3.733Mhz.

For this review, I’ve been testing this MacBook Pro for practically a month, focusing on the performance, efficiency and usability aspects. The model assigned for review has the following characteristics:

10th Gen 2.3 GHz Quad Core Intel Core i7 (up to 4.1 GHz with Turbo Boost)

13-inch Retina display with True Tone

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

32 GB of 3,733 MHz LPDDR4X memory

2 TB of SSD storage

Before talking about my tests, and although there are hardly any changes in terms of physical appearance, let’s see how this model has changed compared to the 2019 generation, both externally and internally.

The Magic Keyboard is already on all MacBooks

That seems to be one of the main design principles of this update, as it is one of the few aesthetic changes that we will notice comparing it to the 2019 model. It was the last model that was missing upgrade to scissor keyboard that we already knew in the rest of Magic Keyboards and that as I have mentioned eliminates from any range of notebooks the butterfly keyboard that has given Apple some headaches.

The one we see in this new 13 “MacBook Pro is the one we met first in the 16” MacBook Pro and then in the updated MacBook Air a few months ago – a keyboard with a little more cushioning than the one that includes the keyboard that includes the iMac and sold separately (and in my opinion, more comfortable). Low profile, wide and stable keys at each corner and a good backlight controlled by a built-in sensor that is managed by the operating system.

The Magic Keyboard is identical to the 16 “MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air, so the entire MacBook range is up to date

In these weeks using this keyboard, I have not noticed any difference with respect to those mounted by the two mentioned models, neither in damping nor in a variation of the stroke in the pulsations. The TouchBar does have a uniquely visual change from the previous generation: the ESC key is now a physical key on the left, and the power button with TouchID has also been separated on the right. Is a very good keyboard, with good writing speed and very comfortable.

For the rest, the TouchBar has everything we already know: same resolution, operation and the inclusion of the T2 security chip to manage the Secure Enclave where the biometric data of the TouchID is stored locally, activation of Siri and the coding of our data – downloading from this task to the CPU.

Those are the only aesthetic changes that we will see in this MacBook Pro relative to its predecessor: in weight and size they are practically the same and there is no notable difference keeping a good balance – the usual one – when using it as a compact and robust notebook. The colors silver and space gray are also maintained (for me, the most beautiful). Despite the fact that the appearance of the set still has a lot of presence, we have the same 13 “screen and the company has not chosen to lighten the edges as it happened in the 16” model, something that begins to be noticed when the current trend in technology is to cut them. Although overall the design still works, Apple must consider a change in the appearance of the screen frame for the next generation.

The Retina display is actually 13.3 inches diagonally, LED-backlit with IPS technology and a native resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It has 500 nits, the measure of brightness that we had in previous generations, also inheriting True Tone technology to adapt the white balance of the screen to the context of the room where we work. In the day to day is a fantastic screen to work, with good color calibration based on the P3 color gamut.

If we have learned anything in these months where teleworking and video meetings have been the order of the day, it is the importance of a good video conferencing camera. Manzana You have not yet updated the FaceTime HD Camera 720p and I consider that it is the moment to improve the resolution and the sensor, now that we use them – and we will use them – more than ever. In this model we have this same camera from the latest generations, which in low light conditions may fall short. An implementation of a better sensor and an improvement in resolution could be a fantastic feature in a functionality that will be taken into account for years to come.

In the audio section, the set of three microphones with directional sound reception technology is incorporated, which does improve audio recording for podcasts or video calls, without the need to connect external headphones or microphones (whose 3.5 mm jack continues being present in this model too). The sound does not have as much bass depth as the 16 “model (where this is exceptional), but to play movies, games or music you still get very good quality with high dynamic range stereo speakers (with audio compatibility Dolby Atmos) In context, the speaker and microphones set they can be perfectly used for daily work and leisure – with good quality.

The tenth generation arrives

One of the biggest changes in this model is the incorporation at last of the tenth and more current generation of Intel processors, which give interesting advantages to these new MacBook Pro as a model. In addition to the evident increase in performance, they are also much more energy efficient due to their architecture: in practice, what we will notice is that in the most demanding conditions, the usual battery life is maintained in this model (between 10 and 12 hours in my tests, depending on the type of use). For day-to-day tasks, we will be able to rush another hour.

Switching to LPDDR4X memory at 3,773Mhz only accompanies 10th generation processors

As a set the type of RAM memory is also changed, going to LPDDR4X at 3,733 Mhz (with respect to the LPDDR3 at 2,133 Mhz of the eighth generation models). This must be taken into account when configuring these new MacBook Pro: the entry models still have eighth generation processors with the LPDDR3. In addition, it is possible to configure up to 32GB of RAM that we should only add to the basket if we are going to use them with applications that use exceptionally large files at very high resolutions or several heavy applications at the same time. The analysis model had 32GB, but for example in my case 16GB would have worked more than enough: normal use of Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, Lightroom, Xcode, VMWare with different virtual machines (Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu Linux 64Bits – which I installed to test), Office365. .. on this machine, they literally fly (and would work the same with 16GB).

Let’s try it: in the synthetic tests As always I have used the latest version of Geekbench 5, in order to have a reference framework with other analyzes that we have published in Applesfera. You can always consult the reports of each analysis in my profile of the Geekbench Browser (remember that the change from Geekbench 4 to 5 altered the measurement scale – the reference will always be the version with which the models are tested). For this MacBook Pro we have the following values:

At the CPU level, it is in high numbers even having 4 cores, closely followed by Apple’s ARM processors on iOS devices, although the latter mount more cores, so the performance per core on the Mac is more accentuated. I also see that Geekbench incorrectly detects laptop memory as LPDDR4 at a lower frequency than it mounts, although this does not influence these calculation tests. They are good figures at a high level, accompanied by the graph Intel Iris Plus than with 1536 MB of its own It reaches 10574 points – a figure that will be familiar to us because it is the comfortable value for graphic management in applications that require a little more power.

In tests with Cinebench R20, the set achieves a good multicore performance with 1884 points, being at a good distance from the immediately superior position, working at half the frequency and even surpassing its predecessor that works at more speed. Per core stands out a score of 459 points and is ahead – as you see in the image – of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper only in the single-core mode, this is because the multiplier of the latter adds much more when all the cores are combined (this processor AMD is specifically designed for that.)

On our MacBook Pro, the performance multiplier when going from core to multicore is 4.10x, a good value where we squeeze out a few extra process cycles with multithreading inertia. In summary: this Intel processor works with very good performance even keeping the profile low with one or two cores, which makes it very efficient since it does not need to wake up more cores for tasks that demand some extra power because it already has it as a base and it maintains base. It is, in short, a very balanced set both for day-to-day and extra performance boost when we need it – and always energetically contained.

Let’s see Final Cut Pro. In my tests with 4K videos the system has moved them without problems, applying filters in real time and managing to work with the set quite comfortably. To calibrate the export of a complete project, I have used the well-known BruceX test, with four iterations. This test consists of exporting a complex project without rendering in the background at the resolution of 5120 x 2700 pixels, combining Final Cut Pro generators, titles and transitions in different layers:

Iteration 1: 00: 42.34 seconds

Iteration 2: 00: 41.77 seconds

Iteration 3: 00: 42.23 seconds

Iteration 4: 00: 42.06 seconds

Average: 00: 42.01 seconds

Is a good average export time for such a project, especially considering that a lot of RAM is used from the graphics subsystem and the Intel Iris Plus only brings 1536 MB of RAM. You can do this same test at home to see how it looks with respect to your machines, but I consider that it is a great value for a machine with these characteristics. Note that the 16 “MacBook Pro that we reviewed in November, with 8 cores, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and 4GB of GDDR6 memory stayed in 15.37 seconds. In my daily use, the Final Cut Pro has significantly improved the optimization with the Metal library speeding up rendering, compositing and exporting and you can make projects that are not overly complex without any problem.

Precisely to see what this new MacBook Pro is capable of, I have used the latest Blackmagic application: the app BlackMagic RAW Speed ​​Test, which assesses the computer and its ability to handle raw files in the Blackmagic RAW (BRAW) format. These files require a lot of CPU and GPU power working together, making it a good benchmark for locating the handling capabilities of these complex files used in high-end, cinema-quality productions.

The idea of ​​this test is to calculate how many frames can each component decode in 8K. In the “How Fast?” Part, the higher the number, the better. Regarding bitrate (part on the left), the BRAW 3: 1 format is the most complex and the BRAW 12: 1 the least complex. In this graph you can see the recommendations to work with this system in this demanding format without compressing in 8K. To give you an idea, 3: 1 would be a studio movie, 5: 1 the episodes of a series or independent productions and 8: 1 or 12: 1 for content in which it would not even be useful to use RAW since not take advantage of all the quality it provides us. This test is very new (end of 2019) and this MacBook Pro even without dedicated graphics or much RAM defends itself in average terms. You can test it on your own machines at home by downloading the app for free from the Mac App Store.

Let’s also try it with games. I have chosen the Shadow of the Tomb Raider (which had yet to start on Steam) and the famous Fortnite. Both versions are of course native to macOS. Without dedicated graphics they are perhaps not the best computer to play in ultra modes, but we will manage to use them in medium performance modes. The Tomb Raider achieves about 25 fps sustained in medium-high mode with 2x anisotropic filter, but adjusting some parameters we will play at a good resolution, reaching 40 fps without problems.

In FortniteI have not done many experiments. Full screen with high quality at 1440×900 and as detected by the game engine itself I get about 30 fps. Adjusting some special effects a little bit, you can reach 50 or 60 also without problems.

To further reinforce the conclusion of the performance, we move on to the Unigine Valley benchmark (using OpeGL that forces the system a little more because it is not so optimized for macOS), and after the different scenes, sound effects, ambient, travellings and scenes rather complex, we stayed at an average equalization with 40fps and a score of 1680. Good numbers for an integrated card with this RAM that does not aspire as we have commented before to an ultra quality.

To finish with the battery of tests, the one of the hard disk. I confess that this test includes more tradition than anything else, since since we have SSD drives all the values ​​of it are quite good – although it never hurts to determine the read / write speed of it. This analysis model included the 2TB PCI-e model, so the speed in models with less capacity may be lower. No problem with this hard drive that achieves fantastic speeds especially when we work with the ProRes 422 HQ format in our files.

A MacBook Pro for any use

You have to differentiate between the input models that have an eighth-generation Intel processor and the model that mounts the tenth generation base: the difference between this generation and the previous one is accentuated in the latter case – since if we come from a 2019 model and in this 2020 we assemble the eighth one, we will have few changes beyond the new Magic Keyboard and a slight improvement in specifications , like the increase in RAM memory and the hard disk.

It is however when we have the tenth generation processor where we will see a notable improvement not only in power, also in energy efficiency and speed in RAM, as well as the possibility of increasing it to 32GB, which in my opinion should be in very few cases. The base model that mounts the tenth generation Intel It is without a doubt the recommended one, without adding or removing anything: it has a good 512GB hard drive, 16GB of faster RAM, better graphics and a next-generation processor (plus we won two more Thunderbolt 3 ports) for € 2,129.

In this update, Apple has updated the model we know to take it to the point of the Mac for everything: it has power for almost anything we ask, from day to day in office automation to working with Final Cut Pro in a demanding way but always without entering the field of extreme specifications that are reserved for the 16 “model.