IN-DEPTH – No Sacrifices No Profits for Funds Seeking the Next Tesla

(Reuters) – Place your bets! The race to find the next Tesla is on, but the search is yielding a lot of botches and potential superstars as well.

Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford of Scotland are among the fund managers who are helping finance the shift from fossil fuels to transportation with investments in one or more of the 32 companies in the transportation sector. electric vehicles, which they believe will be winners in the long run.

In the short term, there have been some bumps along the way.

In just three weeks, from late April to mid-May, the combined value of the 32 companies has dropped more than $ 200 billion to $ 810 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters and investor website Pitchbook. Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, was responsible for three-quarters of the drop.

For some market watchers, the sharp decline in the electric vehicle sector is a natural progression from the very high valuations in a market crowded with companies, which in some cases have neither income nor even products to sell.

“We’re going to see some companies run over,” said Evangelos Simoudis, venture investor and author of “Transportation Transformation.”

Of the 32 companies analyzed by Reuters, 17 are making or have made reverse mergers through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), often called blank check companies. Of the remaining 15, six are private and the rest are publicly traded.

The market downturn is especially prevalent among startups that have gone public through reverse mergers. From late April to mid-May, Lordstown Motors’ market capitalization plunged 32%, while battery company QuantumScape fell 29% and infrastructure company ChargePoint lost 24%. During the same period, the value of Tesla fell 23%.

Reuters was unable to quantify the overall impact of the recent drop in EV company valuations for individual asset managers, as some of the investments are private and it is unclear how much they have put into each.

BlackRock has invested in 22 of the 32 companies, Fidelity in 19, Baillie Gifford in eight and T. Rowe Price in four.

Big houses split their key investments among several of their funds. Fidelity, for example, spreads its Tesla investments among more than 100 of its mutual funds.

“We’re looking for companies that are going to increase their returns over time,” said Elliot Mattingly, Fidelity’s chief automotive analyst and portfolio manager for the Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio.

Mattingly’s $ 191 million fund has posted a 102% total return in the last year. However, the fund’s main stake is in automotive veteran Toyota, which accounts for 11% of the total portfolio. General Motors, Tesla and Chinese electric car maker Nio rank second, third and fourth, respectively, according to data from the fund.

A ROULETTE

With the loss of business compared to cheaper traditional funds that track indexes, there is pressure to find stocks that drive returns.

“These big investors say, ‘You know what, I’m going to bet on the red, the black.’ Basically, they take a quarter out of the roulette wheel and they start putting money in and then they refine it,” said Tony Aquila, CEO and one of the first investors of the electric vehicle company Canoo.

“He is no different than a sophisticated gambler in Las Vegas.”

An investment from a large fund firm is a great endorsement for startups with no track record, and executives in the electric vehicle industry say those funds are accelerating the shift from fossil fuel transportation.

“In categories where there is great innovation and an arms race, such as EVs, BlackRocks and Fidelities play a very important role in fostering innovation,” says Aquila.

A new avenue for institutional investors, who have seen both traditional investment opportunities and returns diminish as the number of public companies has declined, is the PIPE, or private investment in public shares (PIPE).

The promoters of so-called SPACs or blank check companies – paper companies that go public and raise money to acquire private companies – began offering private investments to large investors, usually at a discount, last year as a way to introduce them into startups before they go public.

Buying a company through a SPAC can be more risky because it has greater freedom than companies that make a traditional public offering.

Reuters analysis of investment data collected by PitchBook shows that a group of 17 EV-related startups have raised more than $ 9 billion in private investments backed by one or more of the major asset managers.

BlackRock declined to comment for this story, but has said the transition to a more sustainable world presents “a historic investment opportunity.”

LONG-TERM PLAYS

The PIPE route is not universally popular.

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price has steered clear of offers from blank check sponsors in the EV industry, preferring to invest in companies with a track record of going public within two to three years, which gives you time to understand their strategies and have some influence on the boards.

“We don’t like to shoot the flock,” said Joe Fath, portfolio manager for the T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund. “Some investors shoot at a lot of different targets. We do in-depth research of the industry and the company and selectively bet on firms that we believe will be long-lasting winners.”

Fath is an observer on the Rivian board of directors, where T. Rowe Price has led the last three rounds of private investment. Rivian’s valuation continues to climb: from about $ 6 billion in early 2019 to an estimated $ 27.6 billion after the most recent rise in January 2021.

Baillie Gifford, a 113-year-old fund firm whose early stake in Tesla has helped it outperform its peers, is active as an investor before and after the IPO of several well-known electric vehicle manufacturers.

He has also participated in private placements related to the aerial vehicle companies Joby and its German rival Lilium.

The company, with about $ 450 billion in assets under management, has an investment strategy in companies that it expects to grow dramatically.

The firm’s investment in Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is also backed by Warren Buffett, has lost 13% of its value from late April to mid-May. Baillie Gifford’s shares in the new public company ChargePoint have fallen 24% in the same period.

Investment manager Brian Lum said the company focused on long-term performance.

“Normally, we keep things for five years, 10 years or even more,” Lum said. “The dominance of electric vehicles is almost inevitable.”

(Additional reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)