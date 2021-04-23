In depth | Increased violence and shootings raises alarm bells in the US: “The right to bear arms has reached unprecedented extremes”

USA ranks eighth on the list of countries and territories with the highest rates of homicides by firearm. But if the list is only limited to developed nations with more than 10 million people, the North American giant comes first, According to a recent study, it is estimated that each day a hundred people die in facts related to this type of weapon.

Last year, the country scored a record in firearm deaths: 43,550 deaths. And so far this year alone there have been 156 mass shootings.

Because there so many shootings in the US? “It is a complex response due to the nature of North American society,” he points out to 20 minutes Daniel blanch, professor of the Saint Louis University Campus Madrid and a specialist in US foreign policy. “Since its inception, the United States has valued the possession of firearms as a right. The Second Amendment to the Constitution establishes the right to bear arms. ”

DANIEL BLANCH

Professor of Saint Louis University Campus Madrid,

Expert in US Politics and researcher on theories of democracy in the US

The problem is that it is a legal text over 200 years old and it did not contemplate situations like the ones that are occurring today. with a system that allows the citizen get hold of a weapon without major difficulties.

“Complexity is important, the right that Americans believe they have to bear arms has come to unheard of extremes “, Blanch points out.

No consensus for a law

The drip of shootings is continuous and has reached daunting levels, such as the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, when two young men murdered 13 students and a teacher with firearms and an elaborate plan, or the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy, in which a young gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults in a Connecticut school,

Despite this, repeated attempts to approve laws to increase gun control They have crashed into a wall in the Senate and House of Representatives. One of the actors in this rejection is the powerful lobby of the arms industry, whose visible head is the famous National Rifle Association.

Carlota Garcia Encina

Principal Investigator of the USA and Transatlantic Relations of the Elcano Royal Institute

Carlota Garcia Encina, Principal Researcher for the US and Transatlantic Relations at the Elcano Royal Institute, adds that there is ” kind of absolutism ” in American politics. “As soon as a law arises that wants to limit the use, on certain occasions and people, of weapons, it is seen as a violation of the Second Amendment. That is why it is sometimes so difficult for there to be a major reform in the United States. “

“As soon as a law arises that wants to limit the use, on certain occasions and people, of weapons, it is seen as a violation of the Second Amendment”

“There are issues on which there is a certain consensus between Republicans and Democrats, but the Senate remains very divided and polarized,” the researcher highlights. “For now, what President Biden has done is put out a series of executive orders, which another administration can revoke when he leaves. That hasn’t been done yet. agreement between republicans and democrats to carry out certain laws, but that is one of the objectives of this Administration “

Blanch recalls that, during the Clinton Administration, he was passed in 1993 the Brady Act, which owed its name to the former White House press chief who was paralyzed after receiving one of the bullets that were directed at the president Ronald Reagan in the 1981 bombing.

Among other things, that legislation limited access to assault weapons and it took five days to sell a gun while the buyer’s background was being investigated. “But that law has not been developed,” says the expert. “Time has passed and all kinds of weapons have been allowed again, including assault weapons.”

“Mixed Controls”

“In any case, controls are very diverse “, considers. “There are cities that establish ordinances to limit the use and possession of weapons, but perhaps the next city allows it. So having control over the type of weapons that people have is complicated.”

Also, there are fewer police officers to control them. The pandemic and controversies over cases of police brutality have fueled a movement, Defund The Police, which advocates withdraw funds from the Police and to equip the security forces to dedicate it to social issues.

“The assault on the Capitol in January is an example of that mentality that if something frustrates you, you can go out with your guns to protest.”

“To that should be added the social situation left by the former US President Donald Trump, which fostered greater aggressiveness, “he says.” The January Capitol robbery is an example of that mentality that if something frustrates you, you can go out with your weapons to protest, many cases have been seen in the last year. “

Accumulation of problems

García Encina, from the Elcano Institute, admits that behind the record of firearm deaths in 2020 may also be the situation created by the pandemic in the United States and other countries. The frustration from unemployment, stress from personal losses, an increase in the consumption of drugs and alcohol, the difficulty of obtaining resources, the increase in cases of domestic violence … And to all this is added the ease of obtaining a weapon.

And is that the use of weapons and the pandemic has come to add the case of George Floyd, which has exposed two other systemic problems in the US: racism and police brutality. “These are well-established trends in the country that are not easy to assess, they are interconnected and we have seen them suddenly in the last year “, says the expert.

But both she and Blanch are optimistic about the hope that the arrival of Joe Biden push now yes a change in firearms control.

“For example, in the 2018 mid-term elections, for the first time the groups in favor of gun control donated more money to the campaigns than the National Rifle Association,” recalls García Encina. “There’s a greater support from americans for there to be some control over the use of firearms. ”