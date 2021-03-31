In depth | In which cases will I receive only one dose of the vaccine? What happens if I passed the Covid but it was not reflected by Health?

The strategy of vaccination against coronavirus has had a boost this Tuesday with two factors: the arrival of the Janssen single-dose vaccine in mid-April and the decision to inoculate with just one dose to those who have already passed the disease. This has caused several changes in the calendar, advancing the application of the drug to those who did not expect to receive it so soon.

With this, the Government wants to accelerate the process to reach 70% of the immunized population in summer. And it is that it seeks to overcome recent delays in the campaign, the most important of them the high markup to AstraZeneca app for nine days last week, while doubts about the drug were resolved.

It is also intended to overcome the problems that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez has encountered in terms of supply: of the 69.1 million doses that have been agreed for Spain, Only 8.5 million have arrived, 12.3% of what was agreed.

But the pace is uneven: while Andalusia has already put 95.1% of the doses that have been delivered and Balearic Islands 96%, in Murcia has applied 86% of the doses.

According to the data published this Tuesday, in Spain there are already 2.6 million people with a complete guideline. but there are still shadows, especially with him group of people between 66 and 79 years, for those who have not yet fully started the process and who are in limbo right now.

In which cases will I receive only one dose?

The three vaccines that until now were being applied in Spain (Pfizer BioNtech, AstraZeneca and Moderna) are two doses, which must be administered several weeks apart. This scheme will change with the next arrival of the first single-dose vaccine, Janssen,

However, the Ministry of Health has echoed various scientific studies that certify that a single dose is enough in those people who have had the disease.

“Two articles have been published in The Lancet showing the increase in immune response after administration of a dose of vaccine in people with previous infection “, it is indicated in the most recent update of the strategy.” One of the studies carried out with 72 health workers, shows that the 21 people with previous infection respond to the administration of a dose of the Pfizer vaccine / BioNTech (at 21-25 days after vaccination) with a higher neutralizing antibody titer than people who have not had a previous infection “,

Based on this, the Health Commission recommends a single dose in people 65 and under years old with history of previous infection, and the two doses for 65 years or more.

What if I got it but Health did not reflect it?

A different question will be to determine what the antecedent of previous infection is for Health. It is clear on people who have been hospitalized, or who have passed the infection at home but with the monitoring of the health authorities, since there are official records of all this.

However, there are thousands of people with suspicions of having passed the disease, but that they have never had a test to see if they have had the disease or have developed antibodies.

For these people, Health has not clarified whether or not to do a serological test to determine whether or not they have passed the disease, although previous updates to the strategy did not recommend its implementation “before or after vaccination.”

Is the AstraZeneca still safe?

Another recent change in strategy is the application of the AstraZeneca for the 55 to 65 age group, thus raising the limit, which was previously 55 years.

Also known as the Oxford vaccine, it is still surrounded by controversy, as it is associated with death of several people in Europe (one of them, a teacher from an institute in Marbella), who suffered effusions due to thrombi days or weeks after being inoculated. However, the European Medicines Agency He already confirmed last week that it was a safe drug and that there was no evidence to associate it with the deaths.

It is also about the vaccine that causes the most reactions after its application. Those who receive it tend to suffer fever and pain to a degree that even prevents them from going to work, as has happened with hundreds of teachers and members of the Security Forces, who have been sick after injection.

In fact, health authorities recommend the administration of paracetamol on the eve of receiving it, to cushion the side effects.

Spain suspended its application for nine days for all these circumstances, but he resumed it after the EMA confirmed his safety and extended it to 65 years.

Germany had also suspended the Oxford vaccine, but resumed it on March 19. Now it has decided to limit it only to people older than 60 years before “the existing data about side effects that are rare, but serious. “

Can I receive the AstraZeneca if I am not an essential worker?

From the beginning, and due to its age limitations, AstraZeneca was the designated vaccine for groups of essential workers, which according to Health are the following groups:

Public health services involved in the management of the pandemic Unvaccinated health and social-health personnel, including: health inspection services, legal and forensic medicine, private medical consultations, home help, day and day care centers, health students and social-health trainees Physiotherapists and occupational therapists, pharmacy personnel, dental technicians, speech therapists and clinical psychology Workers of correctional institutions Security Forces, Emergencies and Armed Forces; teachers and staff of early childhood education and special education.



With the expansion of the limits for AstraZeneca, Health recommends starting to vaccinate the general population aged 56 to 65 years, starting with the oldest. This has caused this strip to begin to be inoculated even before older ones, such as the 66 to 79-year-old strip.

In Madrid, this part of the campaign began this Tuesday with the inoculation in the Wanda Metropolitano from neighbors 65 years old, many of whom expressed their surprise, because they did not expect to be called so quickly.

When and who gets the Janssen?

The arrival of the Janssen single dose vaccine It is the great novelty of the campaign. Yet the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, He said last Sunday that this drug is expected to accelerate the rate of vaccination in the country, which is expected to reach 70% in the summer.

The Government of Spain awaits receive 20.8 million doses of Janssen from here to the end of the year. Another thing will be the rate at which they are delivered, which can be slow if the antecedents of the other drugs are taken: Of the 20.8 million doses purchased from Pfizer BioNtech, only 5.5 million have arrived; of Moderna, only 650,400 of 16.7 million have arrived, and of AstraZeneca two of the 31.5 million purchased.

The Janssen, which will start to apply across the EU from April 19, will be used in principle in the older age groups, those who are currently inoculated with the messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna), that is, those over 80 years of age who are not in residencies. The campaign in these centers (both for residents and for the personnel who attend them) is the most advanced section; Health estimates that it has already been 90% inoculated.

What about 70-year-olds?

Thus, with the changes for AstraZeneca and the arrival of Janssen, the 66-79 years is the group among the oldest who have been left in a kind of sandwich: they must wait for the over 80 band to be finished, but they cannot yet receive the AstraZeneca. According to Carolina Darias, the vaccination of 80+ will end “in 15 days” during April.

Right now, it is the group that follows, and what will be inoculated with Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen. And later, the under 60 years of age at high risk of having COVID-19.

In the Community of Madrid, after the Holy Week holidays, the vaccinate the 77-79 group with Pfizer. The Ministry’s explanation is that many centers have already finished with the first dose for people over 80 years old, and as there are still several weeks to proceed to the second, in the meantime it will be opened for those of 79, 78 and 77 (in that order) so that the campaign does not stand still.

When is it my turn?

Health is constantly updating the strategy, depending on the vaccines received and the evidence from new scientific studies. One of the recommendations is not to call the health center personally, but rather wait for the call of the health authorities, that will indicate to the user the site and the date in which they must go.

To get an idea of ​​when that call could occur, the Omni Calculator firm has developed an application in which, by entering data such as age or place of residence, the approximate date can be calculated. You can check it in this link.