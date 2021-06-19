IN DEPTH-Aerial Survey Detects Methane “Super-emitting” Dump

By Nichola Groom

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 18 (.) – America’s waste management industry has become a favorite among green-minded investors for its work recycling garbage and collecting gas from landfills such as alternative fuel.

Leading companies Waste Management Inc and Republic Services Inc are included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, a benchmark for socially conscious investing. Among the top investors in these companies are funds controlled by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and wealth management icon Larry Fink, founder of BlackRock Inc, both prominent advocates for corporate climate action.

Yet the waste industry may be doing far more damage to the planet than investors believe, according to a multi-year aerial study commissioned by California air quality regulators. The study revealed that “super-emitting” landfills account for 43% of measured emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, outperforming those from the fossil fuel and agriculture sectors.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena and the leak detection company Scientific Aviation have been conducting the flybys since 2016 and found that some landfills operated by major U.S. landfill companies, including Republic Services and Waste Management, they have been leaking methane at rates up to six times higher than estimates from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (See graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3vuZrAV in English).

The ten largest methane-emitting landfills were pumping gas at a rate 2.27 times higher than federal estimates, prepared by waste companies using the EPA methodology.

The California research may have wide global implications by showing that the waste management sector plays a bigger role in accelerating climate change than regulators believed. The studies could also reveal flaws in the United Nations guidelines for calculating methane emissions followed by major governments, including the United States, according to scientists who participated in the studies and regulators interviewed by ..

The investigation could also call into question the waste management sector, both by policy makers and green investors, who have so far focused primarily on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, said Eliot Caroom, a researcher at TruValue Labs, which provides investors with data and analysis on environmental and social governance.

“One of the sectors that emit the most, that of waste management, deserves more attention,” he said.

Gates – who earlier this year published a book called “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” – owns more than a third of Republic Services. He owns about 8% of Waste Management through holdings in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and his personal investment vehicle Cascade Investment LLC, according to the fund’s statements.

BlackRock owns 4.6% of Republic Services and 5% of Waste Management, primarily through funds that track third-party indexes.

Officials representing Gates and BlackRock had no comment for this story.

Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is based on S&P Global scores for a number of environmental, social and governance criteria. Waste Management has the highest environmental score in the commercial services sector overall and a near perfect score on climate change strategy. Republic Services also scored highly in planning.

Waste Management and Republic Services officials said they were cooperating with California’s flyby surveys.

Waste Management said it was expanding efforts to reduce methane leaks, including better control, adding more soil to cover landfills, and capturing the gas for reuse.

Republic Services said in a statement that aerial survey data represents a snapshot that may not accurately capture routine emissions at its facility, and defined itself as a leader in responsible landfill management.

WRONG ASSUMPTIONS

Methane traps much more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but for a shorter period of time. According to the EPA, a ton of methane is 25 times more damaging to the climate in 100 years than a ton of carbon dioxide.

Methane concentrations in the atmosphere have risen rapidly in recent years, alarming governments around the world trying to limit global warming under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. Measuring these concentrations in the atmosphere is relatively easy, but tracing the sources of the emissions is difficult. This difficulty has become a major stumbling block for global policy makers hoping to curb the problem.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published guidelines for governments in 2006 on how to calculate methane emissions from landfills without the need for direct measurements such as aerial surveys. Instead, according to the UN, methane from landfills can be estimated using factors such as the amount and content of the waste stored at the site and the assumed rates of decomposition of the waste.

These methods “are of no use anymore,” said Jean Bogner, a researcher at the University of Illinois who has studied methane emissions from landfills since the 1970s.

The IPCC said it would revise its guidelines if asked by UN member countries.

The UN estimates that landfills and sewage account for about a fifth of the world’s man-made methane emissions, second only to agriculture and the oil and gas industry.

Landfills produce methane when organic materials, such as food and vegetation, bury themselves in them and rot in low oxygen conditions. The gas can escape if the soil covering the landfill is too thin, for example, or if pipes intended to capture methane break.

About a fifth of the garbage in the United States is food, according to the EPA, one of the main drivers of the problem. Methane emissions from landfills are less of a problem in many developing countries, which tend to waste less food and use open landfills rather than covering the garbage with soil, according to the IPCC.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)