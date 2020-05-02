A measure that hurt all of us who love music in the face of the coronavirus pandemic was the cancellation of festivals and live concerts. In recent weeks we have seen how many artists have taken advantage of technology to do social media showsHowever, there is nothing like being among so many people who share the same feeling as you, listening to your favorite band or musician.

Although many of us dream of returning to a large forum, among all the beer vendors and personalities we see at a concert, it seems that with this virus the future of live entertainment is in the air, above all because experts recommend they return until fall 2021 and some American music lovers said they would not go to a presentation with so many people until there is a vaccine against COVID-19.

In Denmark – as throughout the world – measures are being taken to prevent the massive spread of the coronavirus, however a fairly creative musician found a way to play in front of thousands of people and he didn’t even use the internet to give his show, because he played in a drive-in… yes, like in the old days.

The name of this genius is Mads Langer, a singer-songwriter who became world famous for his cover of the song “You’re Not Alone” by the British band Olive. Like many, he had to stop the tour he had planned in his country, but in spite of everything it occurred to him to give this concert to a lot of fans who were watching it from the comfort of their cars.

According to Forbes, what Mads did was set up a stage –Like that of any concert– on the outskirts of the city of Aarhus and get on up to play their songs. The detail is that instead of sounding directly on the monstrous monitors that are controlled by a huge mixer, the sound went off to a radio station broadcast. In this way those who were present could better hear each of their chords.

Although it sounds strange enough, It seems that Mads Langer did quite well with this strange presentation.. According to local media, the local police said it was a great gesture of support for all those who are facing the coronavirus or those who are dealing with social isolation, and they all behaved so well that when the concert ended it took them half an hour to go back home.

For now we don’t know how long our beloved concerts and festivals will return, but apparently this is the closest experience that they can offer us right now to a live show. What do you think? Does the idea beat or do you prefer to wait until the quarantine ends?