In defense of calm

In a fast-spinning world, calm seems to make no sense.

However, calm is our natural stateIt is a state in which we can grow internally and re-find ourselves. So today I want to show you the power of calm and how to achieve it.

WE ONLY GROW WHEN WE ARE CALM

In other posts that I have written, you will have read that I believe that adversity pushes us to change, it is the catalyst that sets internal change in motion, but I also believe that we only grow when we are calm.

Is this a contradiction that I just told you?

I think not … I’ll explain it better …

Unexpected or adverse situations (COVID-19 pandemic, layoff, death of a loved one, not reaching a dream goal, etc.), hurt us emotionally. That is why we try to protect ourselves from pain and when we protect ourselves, we usually feel little desire to socialize and more need to be with ourselves.

This is the decisive part of adversity, of the blow we suffer. The catalyst that precipitates change.

Faced with those blows that life brings us, we can decide what attitude we will maintain. We can get trapped in sadness, frustration, anger or unsatisfied desire … Or we can decide that this blow is helping us to re-consider what is important to us and that we have to know what we want before moving forward.

When we decide to get caught up in intense emotions, growth is unlikely because we will feel that life is unfair and our body will trigger and maintain its own “fight-flight” response to stress.

However, when we decide that this blow is a call to attend to ourselves more, observe what happens in us and get to know ourselves better, adversity has served its purpose: inner awakening.

And from this decision to see teachers in adversity, is when we can grow. Because when we decide to have this attitude, we live from our center, there is emotional calm within us. The emotional hurricane is replaced by a space where we can re-meet who we are and especially who we want to be.

That is why I believe that in internal growth there are two stages: one where the blow and another where the Calm down and observation allows us to be within ourselves.

“FIGHT-FLIGHT” Vs “LEARNING-GROWTH”

Our body is a high-tech device that has great innate intelligence. I know you’ve never seen your body like this, but it is.

Your nervous system must be balanced to live fully and healthy. That is why the balance between the sympathetic autonomic nervous system (in charge of activating us) and the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system (in charge of calm and relaxation) is key.

We live in difficult times, we have been living in a constant state of shock for decades. Stress accompanies us every day and since it has been with us for so long, we believe that this is our natural state. We can live in two states …

State of “Fight-flight”Also known as the stress response. In our evolution, stress was very effective because it helped us to flee from threats that put our physical survival at risk. The difference is that those stressors were short-lived. In the 21st century, stressors have become more abstract and now live in our minds, but the old brain areas responsible for this response are the same.

In the state of “fight-flight”, We have overactive our sympathetic autonomic nervous system… that’s why the adrenal glands work non-stop, releasing cortisol and adrenaline into our bloodstream, triggering tachycardia, hyperventilation, increased blood glucose and accelerating our metabolism. Do you think you can grow internally and observe yourself in depth when your body tries to run away from a tiger?

The answer is that not… At that moment your body only has one mission: Survive. And when we are in a state of survival, everything happens fast, the mind is racing and we feel exhausted.

State of “Learning-growth”: In this way I mean the opposite state to the one I just described. This state supposes a balance between your sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic one may even be a little more activated.

When you live in this state, you feel safe, secure, no fear, you trust yourself and your environment, adversities are just challenges, you flow with your emotions and you feel that everything makes sense. You live from the calm. And when you live from this state, you can grow and evolve. In order to grow, there is a stage in which you will feel the need to isolate yourself, to spend time alone… it’s okay, don’t be scared, it is the moment when you go inside, it is the moment when everything changes.

Think of a seed … it grows in the dark, buried in the ground. First it makes its roots grow and then little by little it expresses all its beauty in the outside world. You are the same… you grow in silence, in solitude, in calm. You grow when you take time for yourself, when you observe yourself without judging yourself, when you spend time.

A seed cannot grow if we constantly step on the ground where it is germinating. Stress, your body’s “fight-flight” response, is that constant footfall that stunts your growth.

BUILDING A SPACE OF CALM

Now you know that calm is essential because from it you can grow and evolve. It only remains to know what you can do to live from it.

I propose that you build a space of calm … this space is not a room, this space of calm is in you. And you can build it from within.

Breathe: Conscious breathing creates that space of calm within you. When I spend 5 minutes quietly closing my eyes and watching how I breathe in and out, I feel like I create a bubble of calm and well-being inside me. The fastest way to build this space of calm is by breathing… easy, right?

To make it even easier, you can download a free meditation focused on breathing that I have recorded for you. Download it from here.

Meditate: Another strategy that allows me to build this space of calm that I need to grow is to meditate. Meditation is not really something very sophisticated… it consists of taking time for yourself, being alone, closing your eyes and concentrating on your breathing. It is a time to observe your mind and not get caught up in your thoughts, turning your attention once more to the breath.

The principles are not usually simple, so I give you a meditation that will surely help you. You can download it from here.

Start by creating a space of calm in yourself … the rest will come little by little