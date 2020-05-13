BRASÍLIA – The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), decided to remove provisional measure 910, on the land regularization, also called “Grilagem MP“. After hours of discussion in the plenary, Maia intervened and stated that he would postpone the vote due to a lack of understanding between parliamentarians. According to him, the matter will return to the agenda next week.

The withdrawal from the agenda was a political defeat for the government and for Centrão, a block of parties that became an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Chamber. That’s because the proposal is in danger of losing its validity without being voted on by deputies and senators until next Tuesday, 19. Last week, Bolsonaro used social media to ask for support for the approval of the matter.

At the end of the session, Maia said that, even if the proposal was approved on Tuesday, 12, he had doubts whether there would be enough time for the MP to be analyzed in the Senate. Still, it is necessary that an agreement be built for the topic to return to the agenda. The president called a meeting of the collegiate of leaders for this Wednesday, 13. “There is demand from the mining bench and other benches. This needs to be built in a meeting of leaders”.

The MP, issued in December last year, reached the plenary of the Chamber after pressure from Bolsonaro, the ruralist bench, Centrão and governors. The measure establishes new criteria for land tenure regularization of the Union and the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra). Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina also acted to approve the measure.

