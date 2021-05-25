In debated Chilean royalty, final tax burden is an enigma

(Bloomberg) – As a controversial tax on copper windfall comes to a vote in Chile’s Senate, the debate is clouded by huge differences in estimates of the impact it would have on producers.

Advisers to the bill’s authors argue that it will increase the total tax burden for companies like BHP Group to 56% with copper at current prices. But the government projects that figure at 82%, making Chile the most onerous copper jurisdiction and putting billions of dollars in investment at risk.

The gap in the calculations is whether or not the proposed progressive sales tax would run alongside current levies on operating profit. The bill does not explicitly state that existing royalties will be eliminated.

Advocates acknowledge that a repeal of the current system must be included in the text. But for that to happen, the government must come together, said Communist Party lawmaker Daniel Nunez. The ruling coalition has threatened to seek a court ban, arguing that the existing tax on profits should be allowed at a time of rising prices.

“Proposing a repeal without government sponsorship would give the ruling party more arguments to go to the Constitutional Court,” said Núñez, one of the main promoters of the bill.

The inclusion of both systems in the tax collection calculations allows the government of President Sebastián Piñera to present a stronger case against the bill. Likewise, if the bill passes the Senate in its current form, there is no guarantee that companies will not be affected by both levies. That would be akin to an expropriation, an industry group said.

The conflict is unfolding as politics in the main copper-producing nation shifts to the left, and the ruling coalition fails to secure a third of the assembly seats needed to block more extreme measures in drafting a new Constitution. What is at stake is Chile’s ability to address the persistent economic inequalities that have fueled social unrest and, on the other hand, the copper industry’s ability to meet the growing demand for the metal used in cabling.

Assuming the proposed royalty system replaces the existing one, the companies would continue to operate profitably in Chile, Gonzalo Martner, one of the economists behind the drafting of the bill, said in an interview.

“What we are saying is that the additional profits, when copper is at a high value, are for Chile, which is the owner of the resources, and not for the company that operates them,” he said.

If all taxes are kept, the bill would reduce margins and could hamper investments.

“The current operations are not going to close or leave the country,” said Juan Esteban Fuentes, head of South America at CRU Group. “The consequences are produced in the projects to come.”

