Several European countries, especially Spain and France, live this last day on Sunday before beginning a cautious exit from confinement amid fears of a second wave of the disease that has already contaminated more than four million people and is inexorably progressing in certain parts of the world.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

“Lifting confinement measures too quickly, as some countries that are barely controlling virus transmission are doing, can lead to a lethal resurgence of contagion. Governments must support the most vulnerable citizens with socio-economic support, and I emphasize the importance of lifting measures slowly and in a controlled way. “

Jorge Bustamante

Argentine journalist

“It is possible to gradually get out of general confinement. If we isolate only those under the age of 19 and those over 65, and taking into account that the rural population is already in ‘natural isolation’, more than 20 million could be kept in isolation and without major consequences for the productive apparatus. That organized and controlled confinement is preferable to the disorder that is already causing the extension of the quarantine. ”

Carissa F. Etienne

Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

“If you are going to start lifting the insulation, be cautious. Loosening or removing restrictive measures can accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door to a dramatic resurgence and spread to other adjacent areas. If countries want to reopen, they must meet two requirements to initiate a de-escalation of restrictions: be certain that transmission is controlled and have a very clear and structured transition plan. ”

Bank of Spain

“It is urgent to lift the confinement or to last as little as possible. The depth of the economic crisis – and, consequently, the destruction of employment – will depend mainly on the duration of the confinement. We must say it, the measures of the Government are not useful for the companies, except for the tax postponement. Consequently, it is urgent to lift the closure as soon as possible ”.

Jesús Gómez-Gardeñes

Full professor at the University of Zaragoza

“We will return to the routine very little by little, otherwise we would activate a second epidemic wave. It is very important to assess how we will make susceptible people, who are now confined, enter the system again without contact with infected people. This is especially important in societies where how many Covid-19 infected there are are unknown, since people with mild or no symptoms are not included in the infected counts. ”

Yamir Moreno

Director of the Institute of Biocomputing and Physics of Spain

“To avoid a second wave of infections and reduce the hospital burden, before lifting confinement suddenly, governments must go out to look for the infected: people with mild symptoms must be found and the positives and their contacts isolated. This is the strategy that in South Korea has allowed to contain the epidemic without resorting to a new confinement, although, it must be recognized, at the cost of vast economic and technical resources. ”

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Union

“There is an urgent need for a gradual exit from confinement that seeks to protect the economy, threatened by the recession, and the population that must learn to live with the coronavirus. Public authorities must carefully evaluate the best time to start lifting the restrictive measures one by one. Austria and Denmark lead the return to a certain normality, but hundreds of people continue to die every day from the Covid-19, especially in Spain and Italy. The exit will not be at the same time, since the crisis affects the 27 countries of the bloc differently, but we must start now. “

Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)

“It is understood that health protection is important, but it is necessary to start building confinements because Latin America will contract 5.3% in 2020 due to the pandemic. It will be the worst contraction in economic activity that the region has suffered since registrations began in 1900. The most affected countries will be Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Brazil. ”

