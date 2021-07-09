In Da Getto ‘the new of J. Balvin and Skrillex

In the video for ‘In Da Getto’ by J. Balvin and Skrillex, the Colombian kisses a man who is present at one of the games. The video ‘In Da Getto’ begins with Balvin from a nightclub with many old televisions in the background and part of the lyrics of the song are lit on their screens. He is accompanied by an infinity of people who dance to the rhythm of the music.

But on the outskirts, a group of motorists are also waiting for the song and they begin to light the motorcycles next to the lights while a laundry makes another stage.

Then Balvin appears surrounded by more people in a dark place with different lights that illuminate the faces and everyone dancing. While another effect of the artist’s image appears in a room and a woman weaves his hair, ending up in the lobby of an old house.

In one of the images, those present sit down to play the famous “Little Bottle” and J. Balvin kisses one of the players. The audiovisual ends with a game of fireworks at night and with a small clip of Khaby Lame, the tiktoker who took over social networks with his videos

To date, the video published on the YouTube platform already exceeds 7 million views along with more than 311 thousand handymen above. They are accompanied by an infinity of comments that classify the subject as a success.

Days ago the urban music singer was the epicenter of criticism because his name is among the 53 collaborators that the heavy metal band Metallica brought together for what will be their new production.

“I joined 52 other artists to cover ‘The Black Album’ by Metallica. All proceeds from ‘Wherever I May Roam’ will go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ”the artist tweeted.

And have you already heard this great song? We leave you the link so you can see it: https://youtu.be/MjlTKXujfwE