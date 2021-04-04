In cute pink swimsuit, Aislinn Derbez wears new collection

In cute pink swimsuit, Aislinn Derbez wears a new collection | Instagram

The famous actress Aislinn Derbez once again surprised millions of people with her incredible figure wearing very little clothes, a Swimwear to be exact, and that the truth suited him extremely well according to his anatomy.

As you can see, Aislinn has followed in her dad’s footsteps Eugenio Derbez and over the years she has become one of the most famous actresses of the show in the whole country, this thanks to her artistic career where she has developed.

And although at the moment she is more focused on her stage as a mother and businesswoman, she is undoubtedly one of the most beloved figures in the media by the public and proof of them is all the love she receives every day on her social networks.

A couple of days ago, the actress shared on her official Instagram account a photograph in a two-piece swimsuit in pink, where you can see her great body.

I can’t explain to you how much I liked this collection! I invite you to enjoy your body and feel beautiful in the costume of your choice “wrote the actress.

It is worth mentioning that these photographs were for a campaign of a clothing brand, however, there is no doubt that the artist managed to surprise her followers by appearing with so little clothing.

This is how Derbez managed to leave his followers breathless in the famous social network of the little camera and incidentally to several Internet users after publishing these most captivating photographs showing off his spectacular figure.

As expected, in the publication her millions of followers took the opportunity to express their comments where they highlighted the beauty of the actress and that she now looks more beautiful than ever.

And despite the fact that last year the model also faced one of the most difficult moments of her life when she separated from her ex-partner, Mauricio OchmannIn the end they both managed to maintain a relationship of friendship of much love and respect in honor of their daughter, Kailini.

Currently the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez, she is promoting the second season of her podcast ‘The magic of chaos’ where she touches on emotional issues and life in general.

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez has also conquered a large male audience through her beauty, since at 34 years of age she is the owner of one of the most enviable physiques in the artistic environment.

And in addition to her success in the artistic medium, we have to recognize that Aislinn has managed to position herself as one of the most popular and influential Mexican celebrities on Instagram, where she currently exceeds 11.3 million followers.

As expected, this photograph of Aislinn Derbez showing off her curves quickly began to generate all kinds of reactions among her fans, adding up to more than 350,000 thousand likes and hundreds of comments within three days of its publication.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that Eugenio Derbez’s daughter has caused a furor with one of its contents on social networks, since a few days ago it surprised millions of people like never before by posing with a set of l3ncer1a.

On the other hand, it was recently revealed that Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann falsely fought in De Viaje with the Derbez.

Well, it seems that the actress Aislinn Derbez revealed that the production of De Viaje con los Derbez asked her to get more angry with Mauricio Ochmann.