In the midst of a crisis that has lasted for over a year and with the impact of the paralysis of economic activities due to the covid-19 pandemic, Avianca Holdings, the second largest airline in Latin America, filed for bankruptcy (Chapter 11) this Sunday, 10. The company had unsuccessfully attempted financial assistance from the Colombian government. In process in the United States, the company estimated its debt between US $ 1 billion and US $ 10 billion.

“Avianca is facing the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history,” said the president, Anko van der Werff, in a press release. If it does not come out of bankruptcy, Avianca will be one of the first major operators in the world to go bankrupt as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which resulted in a 90% decline in global air travel.

The company, one of the oldest in the world, has not operated regular passenger flights since the end of March. She had already gone bankrupt in the early 2000s, when she was rescued by Germán Efromovich, who, along with her brother, José, also owned Avianca Brasil.

Under Germán, Avianca Holdings grew aggressively and accumulated debt. In May last year, Germán was removed from the company, despite continuing as the largest shareholder.

This was possible because United Airlines had, in 2018, a loan of US $ 450 million to Efromovich that was guaranteed by his shares in Avianca. When, in the first quarter of 2019, the company made a loss of $ 67.9 million and the shares devalued, United gained the right to vote for Efromovich’s roles on the board.

If Avianca goes bankrupt, United could lose up to $ 700 million in loans to the company. Germah told . he disagreed with the decision to seek judicial reorganization. The airline was facing a crisis even before the pandemic. Roberto Kriete, Avianca’s chairman, said last year at a meeting with employees that the airline was “broken” ./ REUTERS, WITH LUCIANA DYNIEWICZ

