In cowgirl outfit, Maribel Guardia looks incredible figure | INSTAGRAM

If you are reading this you will surely meet the beautiful singer, conductive Y Costa Rican model Maribel Guardia who thanks to her great beauty and her excellent talent for conducting programs in a splendid way, look perfect in each promotion she carries out and now dominating the social media.

This time the beautiful woman It showed us that it is not only good for that, but it also has a very interesting part that you have managed to develop after so many years of living in Mexico and it is about her ranch style because today she dressed like a flirtatious cowgirl and attractive for a recording he was making for Centurion Ranch.

You may also be interested in: Couple of beauties, Maribel Guardia shines in an uncovered outfit

This is a photograph that you placed in your Official instagram in which we could see her wearing an incredible outfit that we did not expect to see in her, although it is worth mentioning that recently she had been uploading some photos with some very beautiful horses, specifically a mare that is her favorite and with which she managed to create incredible pieces of entertainment that netizens enjoyed.

This is why he revealed to us that he was doing this recording So important for her along with some of her colleagues who were accompanying her and she of course shining among them and calling attention, because she is the most beautiful and beautiful both in figure, face and personality.

There is no doubt that the faithful audience of Maribel Guardia knows very well the quality of person she is and how talented she has become after so many years of career, therefore they always support her in everything that goes up and so that she can now continue doing what she loves so much which is posing for the cameras, looking gorgeous and showing that age is only her number.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Her cowgirl outfit is quite interesting and has many diamonds so she took it upon herself to shine before the camera that captured them and she was very happy with what she was experiencing so she had to share it with us.

In addition, in his Instagram stories, he returned to us some videos of his trip to San Francisco, which has been one of his favorites and that has allowed him to meet and have a great time while he is also working.

It should be remembered that Maribel Guardia has been locked up in her home taking care of herself and has also been making an effort to take pictures practically every day so that we can enjoy its content and also know the products of the stores she represents, since she became an ambassador for several of them and thanks to this he has not had to return to television other than to visit his colleagues from time to time.