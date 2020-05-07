The current social distance has generated serious economic consequences in several sectors, but Star Center Service, one of the companies of the holding company GRSC and headquartered in the ABC paulista, closed new contracts for preventive maintenance of air conditioning systems. The most recent were with TV Record and Expo Center Norte.

According to the CEO of GRSC Edson Alves, COVID-19 also raised major health concerns. “HVAC systems have always required care and now even more. However, it is necessary that this service is performed by specialized professionals, because in addition to cleaning the filters, attention must also be paid to the care in relation to energy optimization, both in commercial enterprises as in the health area “, he highlights.

Today Star Center Service has in its portfolio 17 hospitals, 11 in São Paulo, five in Rio de Janeiro and one in Brasília, in addition to several companies such as Voith, Natura, Rede D’Or, Bradesco, Salvador Arena Foundation, Cielo , among others.

“Our team of professionals is trained by the manufacturers of air conditioning equipment to perform the maintenance activities in the air conditioning systems, in addition to meeting all Anvisa standards with regard to air quality, even today with the pandemic of the COVID-19, our employees use special clothes and individual safety equipment to avoid any type of contamination “, adds executive Edson Alves.

For 30 years, Star Center has been working with air conditioning projects and installations, providing thermal comfort for the most varied types of construction. It is one of the few companies in Brazil specialized in Leed certification (sustainable works).

