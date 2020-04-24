Covid-19’s new Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus has forced couples from around the world to make a radical change in plans. Couples and professionals in the bridal sector had to react quickly and adapt to an unknown and constantly changing context. Amid procedures to postpone the event and the effort to resilience, a novelty emerges and shows once again that love surpasses everything: “almost marriages”.

Photo: Disclosure / Casamentos.com.br / DINO

Whether on the initiative of the bride or groom or friends and family, the wedding dates that had to be postponed are not blank. In the so called “Zoom weddings”, in reference to the application, or “almost-weddings” (“almost weddings”), couples make vows of eternal love with romantic dinners, small celebrations of the civil wedding, or celebrations by videoconferences on the date that was supposed to be the wedding party. This was the case of Juliana, engaged to the community of Casamentos.com.br and who was ready to say the big “yes” on April 4, but was warned by her ceremonialist about the need to reschedule the event.

“Without a shadow of a doubt it was one of the most difficult decisions I had to make. The invitations were already delivered, my family bought a ticket and what was a dream seemed to be becoming a nightmare. I felt swallowed up by a giant wave, where nothing else made sense. How come a world pandemic? “, he says. “For a few minutes I thought about what my wedding would be like if I took the idea of ​​the party forward and saw that we deserved much more than glasses of gel alcohol scattered around the room, people afraid to hug and my parents taking risks. new date six months later “, explains the bride to the website Casamentos.com.br.

Counting on the support and understanding of those responsible for the buffet and other suppliers, Juliana decided to be practical, notify guests and move all services. Despite the sadness on the morning of the 4th, a surprise came as an initiative first by the wedding ceremonist and then by family and dear friends of the couple.

“My ceremonialist made a post on social media that made me cry a lot. I was already very emotional when my husband arrived with his cell phone with all my godmothers, my brothers and closest friends in a video call. Everyone saying that the face-to-face wedding could not have happened, but that we would be together even if virtually “, he told Casamentos.com.br.

In addition to the surprise of her friends, Juliana’s fiance also kept her own surprise: a sparkling wine to celebrate the date that would be their big day. After the video call, the two toasted and danced to the bride’s entrance music, ending the celebration with a romantic dinner and a good laugh.

“We put my input music in (he knew what it was from the beginning) and we closed our eyes, we held hands and he said: ‘I’m sure you are imagining what I am’. And I was! I imagined myself living all that . I imagined myself going to the altar as I always dreamed “, he stresses.

Stories like Juliana’s are not alone among brides who had to change their wedding date. Rebeca, who was also going to get married on April 4, told the website Casamentos.com.br that she managed to keep the date of the civil wedding, since the registry has adopted security restrictions. After legally formalizing the relationship, the couple celebrated their union at home, alongside parents and siblings.

“We also got a hotel for the wedding night”, he adds. “Unfortunately we still don’t have the date set for our party, but soon we hope to have our religious ceremony and party with all the guests!”, She celebrated excitedly to the site.

Another bride who also shared her story with Casamentos.com.br was Mônica, who managed to keep the wedding date at the registry office and celebrated a small ceremony at home, only with the physical presence of the bride’s parents and her brothers. Despite having already had a religious celebration with the online presence of many guests, she maintains the party’s plans – now designed for January.

Celebrities also rescheduled their wedding day

A survey of more than 2,600 grooms from Spain, France and Italy who use portals in The Knot Worldwide group (which also includes the Casamentos.com.br website) reveals that about 91% of couples choose to postpone and only 8% will cancel the wedding for now. Celebrities like Mariana Rios, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and even members of British royalty, like Princess Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, are on the list of celebrities who also needed to postpone the wedding parties due to the pandemic.

When analyzing for the new dates chosen by the bride and groom who responded to the Casamentos.com.br survey, it is possible to see that many couples from these countries opted for the second half of 2020. In other words, some spring weddings in the northern hemisphere will pass into the fall, with an average distance of 5 to 6 months. In Brazil, there may be a movement from autumn weddings to the next spring / summer seasons, as in the cases of Juliana and Monica brides.

Although it is not possible to say with certainty when Brazil and the other affected countries will overcome the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the comments of debates in the Community of Casamentos.com.br and in social networks many grooms added a new meaning weddings that will be celebrated in a few months: a symbol of reunion. After a period of uncertainty and anguish for many, marriages will represent the victory of the union and resilience in the face of difficulties. For the bride and groom, the love and commitment to the dearest and to others will surpass everything.

Website: https://www.casamentos.com.br/

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

