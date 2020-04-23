According to a recent survey conducted by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), unemployment in 2020 will be a record. The rate should vary between 17.8% to 23.8%. On the other hand, data from E-Commerce Brasil show the positive impact of this type of virtual transaction in the context of Covid-19, in March.

Photo: Disclosure Agência Amigo – Comunicação / DINO

There was an increase in the number of orders and billing, with a slight decrease in the average ticket. The impact on the number of orders is the most considerable and reached 30%. Online sales, for the week of Consumer Day, grew 18% compared to the same period in 2019, according to Ebit / Nielsen. The increase represents a total of R $ 1.41 billion in e-commerce

In this scenario, online entrepreneurship gains momentum. And brands that adopt the franchise model become even more attractive. “For every 100 companies opened in the traditional system, 80% of them have the possibility of closing. In the franchise, this occurs with only 20% – which brings security to franchise entrepreneurs”, explains Ricardo Branco, with a degree in economics from PUC- SP and in franchise by Franchising University and creator of face-to-face fairs and Chat Franchise.

The executive, recognized for his experience and expertise in fairs and franchising, justifies his optimism. “With the participation of nano and micro franchises, with values ​​starting at R $ 4 thousand, many of them based on the home office and delivery services, the market base for the expansion of the franchise in Brazil grows”.

Chat Franchise

In Covid-19 times, the innovative tool of Chat Franchise, exclusive to the Planet Franchise platform, breaks the barriers of social isolation. It makes it possible to approach franchisors that expose different brands to visitors looking for an alternative source of income.

The Planet Franchise 2020 calendar includes holding 15 Chat-Cities: Campinas, Uberlândia and Aracaju, next May; Vitória and Campo Grande, in June; João Pessoa and Maringá in July; Macaé, in August; São Caetano do Sul and Cuiabá, in September; Santos and Presidente Prudente in October and São José dos Campos and Santa Cruz do Sul in November.

The selection of Chat-Cities results from the meeting of interests between franchise networks and potential investors. Creative digital marketing campaigns, integrated with the Planet Franchise platform and using online georeferencing, direct e-invitations to interested parties, identified according to the profiles they display on social networks. “There are business opportunities for all budgets”, assures Branco.

An example of successful e-commerce, which has been expanding in the world in recent years, are delivery and e-learning services. From the delivery of ready-made food to the simple purchase of a supermarket, including educational and training products, franchising gains ground in the field of formatted businesses.

Free registration

Visitors register for free on the planetfranchise.com.br website and guarantee access to the scheduling of online meetings with different brands in the process of regional expansion. Acquazero, Rap Chef, Tutors, Chicken in House, Startup Win, Tico´s Burger, Mexidinho, First World, Bar do Alemão de Itú, Embradocs, Oggi Ice Cream, Love Gifts, Finnance Your Credit, Total Açaí, Pilão Professional, Top Velox , Dona Cloud, X-Costela, Espetinho Bom, Sabor na Brasa, Parkymetro and Confraria Paulistânia are just some of them.

Other franchise chains confirmed for the Chat Franchise Campinas and Region, on May 5, 6 and 7, expand the strength of the cooperative promotional initiative digital campaigns. Part of the proceeds will go to the NGO Amigos do Bem, a partner of Planet Franchise.

“In quarantine, online demand has already grown 25% from individuals, via delivery. And more than 100% in serving the corporate market,” says Henrique Mol, franchisor of the Acquazero chain, specializing in services for car aesthetics .

The famous Restaurante Bar do Alemão from Itu, a franchise chain that is known internationally for the traditional “Filet a Parmegiana de Itu”, will present in the Chat Franchise, in addition to the traditional franchise model, the “Food-Service” and “Delivery” models, for implantation in several cities in the country.

Alex Roger, who is the founder of BeByte, the first American School of Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship for children aged 6 to 16, celebrates: “Some of our schools are earning more than they did before”, referring to the success of the course online, given live during the period of social isolation.

Lower costs

Another relevant competitive advantage, added by Chat Franchise, is the significant reduction in operating costs, compared to the investment made by exhibitors in conventional fairs. Items such as stand assembly, teams of promoters, among others, are suppressed.

“With Chat-Cidade, we visit the places of interest, serve more franchisors and provide opportunities for increased leads and new business for all participants”, emphasizes Branco.

The success achieved by Chat Franchise, however, does not eliminate the possibility of Planet Franchise also confirming, even in 2020, the realization of face-to-face meetings. “We are studying to resume face-to-face meetings in some of the cities previously scheduled, depending on the evolution of the scenario”, concludes the director of Planet Franchise.

Website: http://www.planetfranchise.com.br

See too:

The foreigners’ team with the most goals in the history of the Brasileirão

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

