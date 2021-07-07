In coquettish pink lace, Yanet García shows photoshoot

In cute pink lace, Yanet García shows photo session | Instagram

The unique model and fitness girl Yanet Garcia is quite a woman and she of course knows it, that is why she constantly shares content on her various social networks where she delights her millions of admirers.

The beautiful Mexican driver managed to capture the looks of all her followers with a new photograph of her.

The famous Mexican influencer is once again a trend in all the media of the entertainment world throughout Latin America by sharing a photo on her official Instagram account showing her great silhouette with a pretty flirty outfit.

It should be noted that since a couple of years ago when she stopped being “the weather girl”, the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and workout routines to his more than 13 million followers.

It is there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

Meanwhile, Yanet shared a photo on her official Instagram account that belongs to a session that the talented Mexican made in New York City.

There you can see Yanet next to the window wearing a set of pink and lace l3nc3ria that captured everyone’s eyes and clearly raised the temperature of the nets.

This publication was shared yesterday and so far it has more than 120 thousand likes and endless comments from its followers.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre and later and after two years its first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo” arrived.

There is no doubt that the popularity of Yanet García in his official accounts is really surprising since every time he makes a publication his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure as well as everything that share in them.

While 38-year-old Lewis Howes makes more than clear his sadness for having lost Yanet García, 30, since for those who already know, both ended their relationship.

And although everyone continued on their way, Lewis Howes took the opportunity to send a message to the former weather girl.

Life is ironic. It takes sadness to know what happiness is, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence, “says Lewis Howes’ message.

This is how Lewis Howes apparently makes it clear that said loss far from affecting him makes him stronger as a person.

In addition, it seems that the former football player prefers to keep busy with other things than to get sad for the Monterrey model.

The also businesswoman, for her part, has dedicated all her time to her Only Fans account where she is very successful.

And for those who do not know, this platform was the main reason for the separation of Yanet García and Lewis Howes.