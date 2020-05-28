THE Brazilian Rugby Confederation (CBRu) announced on Thursday the cancellation of the Brazilian men’s rugby championship XV this year. The decision was supported by all 12 clubs participating in the competition and representing the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

The championship, organized annually by the confederation with investments in the order of R $ 700 thousand, fully captured through the Federal Sports Incentive Law, was canceled due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. The CBRu board commented on the uncertainties regarding the measures of social isolation and restriction of services.

“As it is a contact sport, rugby is more vulnerable to contagion. We also do not know concretely how and when activities will be released in each state. This makes interstate transport logistics unfeasible, for example. Thus, we prefer to adapt and adapt. concentrate on the protocols for returning to the game gradually, with few athletes and without contact, following protocols for identification, detachment and disinfection in accordance with municipal and state rules “, says Jean-Luc Jadoul, CEO of CBRu.

“The objective is to allow a prudent return to the pitches so as not to expose the approximately 700 athletes and technical teams involved in the competition to unnecessary risks. Our plan now is to organize the traditional tournament next year under normal conditions, so we hope,” adds Jadoul.

Another issue pointed out by the confederation is the difficulty of clubs to resume training in short. “Physical conditioning is a challenge when we have a short period of time and training. In addition, we know that the teams will return to training at different times due to the distance rules of each region. We cannot expose the athletes with the shortest return time. training for injuries because the games are of high intensity “, says the manager.

Each club spends an average of R $ 50,000 during the competition and many depend on resources from city halls, funds that are now being used to fight covid-19.

