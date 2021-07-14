In Competition to Discover Tomorrow’s Proteins, XPRIZE Presents Semifinalist Teams at XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion

After months of requests and weeks of deliberation by the competition’s panel of judges, 28 teams will collectively receive up to 500,000 to support their development of globally accessible chicken and fish alternatives.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Today, XPRIZE is pleased to announce the 28 semi-finalist teams advancing on XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion. The USD 15 million competition, launched in December 2020, aims to reinvent the way humanity will feed future generations by incentivizing the production of structured chicken breast or fish fillet alternatives that reproduce or outperform chicken. and conventional fish in access, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, nutrition. and health, as well as taste and texture.

Selected by the competition’s panel of judges, the 28 semi-finalist teams were chosen based on their technical submissions and represent 14 countries.

Over the next year, the semi-finalists will work closely with the competition ecosystem and sponsors, which include ASPIRE and The Tony Robbins Foundation, as they begin to develop the first version of their products. From the semi-finalist teams, up to 10 finalist teams will be chosen based on the merit of their technical solution prototypes by the end of 2022 and will split a milestone prize of USD 2.5 million. The finalist teams will enter a final round of solution development before the final judgment that will award a grand prize team a prize of 7 million USD, second and third place prizes of 2 million USD and 1 million USD, respectively, and a bonus prize of $ 2 million. Winning teams must create at least twenty-five 115 gram or four ounce cuts of structured chicken breast or fish fillet analogs that reproduce the sensory properties, versatility and nutritional profile of conventional chicken or fish.

XPRIZE is pleased to share that the following teams have been selected to advance in the competition:

Air Protein, United States

Another Fish, Canada

Atlast Food Co, United States

BlueNalu, United States

Boston Meats, United States

Brew51, India

CELL AG TECH, Canada

CellX, China

DiverseFarm-Structured Meat, Japan

ENOUGH – NO LIMITS, UK

GOOD Meat, United States

IntegriCulture, Japan

Kernel Mycofoods, Argentina

Kuleana, United States

MeatOurFuture, South Africa

Meati Foods, United States

MyoWorks, India

Novel Farms, United States

ProFillet, Canada

Revo Foods, Austria

SeaSpire, New Zealand

TFTAK, Estonia

The Better Meat Co, United States

The PlantEat, South Korea

Umami Meats, Singapore

Umiami, France

Whiteboard Foods, Canada

Wildtype, United States

“In recent years, as our global population continues to grow and demand for meat products increases, it has become clear that our current global food chain cannot keep up,” said Caroline Kolta, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion program leader. . “We know that we need more nutritious, environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives to conventional animal-based products, and that large-scale adoption will require additional innovation to continually be brought to market. I am delighted with the international cohort of semi-finalists selected to embark on this. journey of innovation and exploration to shape a future of food, starting with chicken and fish. “

The XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion judging panel consists of a diverse international group of tech industry experts working at the highest levels of academia and research. The 8 members of the jury are:

Amy C. Rowat, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology and Physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles

Brian Jacobson, Assistant Director of Pilot Plant Operations, Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory (IBRL) at the University of Illinois

Dan Blaustein-Rejto, Director of Food and Agriculture at The Breakthrough Institute

Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., Founder and Director of Corvus Blue LLC

Dr. Keith Cox, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Seafood Analytics, Associate Professor of Marine Fisheries at the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS)

Dr. Laura Domigan, Biomaterials Scientist, University of Auckland, New Zealand

Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Plata, Associate Professor of Global Food Safety – Animal and Food Sciences at Texas Tech University

Olivia Ogilvie, Postdoctoral Fellowship in Cell Farming with a Specific Focus on Cultured Meat, University of Auckland

XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion originated from the Future of Food Impact Roadmap, an in-depth XPRIZE analysis of the challenges of the global food system, which found that alternative proteins to scale are a critical impact area that requires significant technological advancements, reduced prices, and notable changes in consumer preferences. The competition was then launched with the support of partners including ASPIRE, a part of the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the management pillar of the Technology Research Council’s technology program. Abu Dhabi Advanced (ATRC) shaping research and development for transformative technology results and defining Abu Dhabi’s R&D strategy, The Tony Robbins Foundation, The Good Food Institute, Foundation for Food and Agriculture, District 3, New Harvest and Proveg International. Through the development of chicken and fish alternatives, the teams competing in the award will work to ensure that, as the world grows in wealth, the availability of sustainable food can meet the next demand for food products that enable the next one billion live active and healthy.

For more information on XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, visit xprize.org/feed.

ABOUT XPRIZE

XPRIZE, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competitive models to solve the world’s most important challenges. Active competitions include the $ 100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal with Elon Musk, the $ 20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $ 15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, the $ 10 million Rainforest XPRIZE USD, USD 10 million ANA Avatar XPRIZE, USD 5 million IBM Watson AI XPRIZE, USD 5 million XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling, and USD 1 million Digital Learning Challenge. For more information, visit xprize.org.

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the program management pillar of the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi’s research and development strategy, consolidating funds for effective investments, and driving policies and regulations. ASPIRE works in consultation with stakeholders from industry, universities, and cross-sector research institutes to address problem statements. It will also launch distinguished international challenges and competitions to seek a solution to some of the world’s most pressing problems. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources and technologies to solve complex challenges. For more information, visit www.aspireuae.ae.

ABOUT THE TONY ROBBINS FOUNDATION

Founded in 1991, The Tony Robbins Foundation is a non-profit organization created to empower individuals and organizations to make a significant difference in the quality of life for people who are often forgotten. Through global programs and initiatives, The Tony Robbins Foundation is dedicated to creating positive change in the lives of the young, the elderly, the hungry, the homeless, and the incarcerated population. The Foundation helps provide millions of meals globally each year, has awarded more than 2,000 grants and other resources to health and human service organizations, implemented a curriculum in more than 1,700 correctional facilities, and has brought together thousands of young leaders from around the world with their teen programs. For more information, visit www.thetonyrobbinsfoundation.org.

