Green buds are beginning to be seen, as we would say in Spain. While at the beginning of last month we saw 60% declines in iPhone sales in China (roughly half a million units sold) being estimated, now that number rises again vigorously according to new estimates which have been reflected in ..

The Chinese government would have calculated that Apple would have sold approximately 2.5 million units of the iPhone, which would form part of the total of 21 million mobile phone units sold. All a sign that the first country to suffer the impact of the coronavirus is now also the first to see economic recovery data.

It is an improvement, but it is still a decrease compared to other years

The sales would also have been motivated by the discounts that have appeared in the country, also with the intention of motivating people to buy a high-end iPhone with up to $ 200 discount. A priori and together with the lack of confidence and the partial opening of the Apple Store, would be working.

Still, let’s not get excited: 2.5 million iPhone units sold it is still 20% less terminals than in March 2019. It is a decrease, caused mainly by the coronavirus, and therefore we will continue to expect low or very low figures at the next press conference on financial results.

2.5 million iPhones sold in March: sales in China rebound according to government estimates