The increase in the number of covid-19 cases in Brazil is a factor of concern for the Brazilian economy, but it also lights up a warning sign on the other side of the world. In China, the country’s main trading partner, iron ore prices have skyrocketed 24% in the last 30 days with negotiators fearing that the situation of the pandemic here will cause interruptions in the material supply chain – which would hinder or, at least, it would make the resumption of the world’s second largest economy more expensive, the first to enter and exit the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

Brazil is not the main supplier of ore to China: this post is from Australia, which sells 63% of the ore they consume to the Chinese. However, the Australian Rio Tinto competes closely with the Brazilian Vale in the world market. Rio Tinto expects to produce 324 million to 334 million tons of ore fines in 2020; the Brazilian company, between 310 million and 330 million tons.

The market for both has heated up as China resumes its post-covid activities and, in May, the ton of ore at the Chinese port of Qingdao was consistently above $ 90. On Friday, it jumped 5% and reached US $ 102. “The great point has been that Brazil has become an epicenter of the disease and Vale’s operations have been paralyzed”, says, on condition of anonymity, the analyst of a large investment bank.

In addition to Vale’s share of the world iron ore chain, in the short term, there is a seasonal factor that had already reduced shipments to China until March. The first quarter, which in general has lower production in Brazil due to the rains, was even more affected by rainfall in 2020. The factor, which had already appeared in the balance sheets of Vale, CSN and Usiminas, was confirmed by the release of the Gross Domestic Product by IBGE on Friday.

The extractive industry in the country grew 4.8% in one year, but the increase was driven by the oil and gas sector, which offset the decline in mining. The mining company’s production in the first quarter had already hinted at the result. From January to March, Vale extracted 18.2% less ore in its mines than in the same period of 2019, marked by the tragedy of Brumadinho (MG).

Competition

Last week, China created additional customs barriers to Australian iron ore, which raised fears in the country of Oceania that the Brazilian product will be released much faster at Chinese ports. Additionally, Australia’s criticisms of Beijing’s handling of the covid-19 have put tension on the relationship between the two countries. But, in an eventual scenario of problems in Brazilian mining, the Chinese would hardly have anywhere to run. “China should not impose new restrictions on Australia because it would not be able to buy ore from another region,” says Daniel Sasson, commodity analyst at Itaú BBA. In other words: problems in Brazil may open up more space for Australian ore in the Chinese market.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.