In China, drones form gigantic QR codes for viewers to download a video game

Drone shows are becoming more and more common, and it seems that Shanghai is becoming the preferred place to do them. Recently the Genesis car brand broke the record for the most drones actually used. Now a video game developer is the architect of the last show, and for this she has done something innovative: use a QR code made up of drones.

In order to commemorate the anniversary of the video game ‘Princess Connect Re: Dive’ its developers recently staged a massive drone show. In the Chinese city of Shanghai, a total of 1,500 drones soared into the city’s night sky for the occasion.

As we can see, the drones performed a series of choreographies to refer to the video game. Within the framework of a smartphone, characters from the game appeared that fought each other, text messages and the logo of the video game among other things.

However, even more curious was the end of the show. When finished, the drones formed a gigantic QR code in the sky of Shanghai so that viewers could capture it with their mobile cameras. By doing so, a personalized link to the video game was opened so that viewers had more information and could download the video game on their mobile phones.

China and QR codes

According to Daniel Ahmad, the company held a similar event last year in China when launching the video game. Similar by the fact use gigantic QR codes. Painted on a building, on that occasion the code was alone and without any more clues, so that when it was scanned it would lead directly to the application store to download the video game.

If this is done in China it is not in vain, It is in the Asian country where the use of QR codes has most exploited. Users make use of this connectivity method for all kinds of activities, especially to pay with their mobile. Something that Bizum now wants to copy in Spain. China has also used this method to identify those infected with COVID-19.

Via | John pathfinder