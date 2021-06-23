“In Chile they should support, not invent things”

06/23/2021 at 9:17 AM CEST

Midfielder Arturo vidal said this Tuesday that in Chile “they should support” the national team and “not invent things that are not”, in relation to the controversy that was generated around the act of indiscipline on the part of the La Roja team in the previous match against Uruguay in the Copa América in Brazil.

“They were one or two very complicated days, because in Chile they talk a lot and apart from criticizing they should support, not invent things that are not, but those things unite us here as a team, we are alone fighting for a goal and representing a country, that will give us strength for what is coming“Vida said in an interview with Colombian radio station W Radio.

Last Sunday, one day before the match against the Charrúa team, a group of La Roja players broke the “health bubble” of the hotel where they are staying in the Brazilian city of Cuiabá by allowing a hairdresser to enter.

Until this incident (which affects at least Vidal and Gary Medel, who are exposed to sanctions from Conmebol) was confirmed, a multitude of rumors circulated on social networks other than the entrance of the hairdresser to the hotel about what could have caused the break of the health bubble.

“We had a difficult game with the problems that were made up. We made the mistake of going up to a hairdresser but it is already past and hopefully we only talk about football, “added Vidal.

BRAZIL AND ARGENTINA, FAVORITES

Regarding the development of the Copa América, Vidal said that Brazil and Argentina are the teams that he has liked the most so far.

“Brazil looks very good, apart from being the local, they know how to play in this climate, which is quite complicated, and Argentina is always very strong with Leo (Messi). They are the two teams that have looked good”Vidal commented.

Regarding the Chilean team, he said that it is improving “little by little” and appreciated that it has not lost any of the three games played to date.

WORDS FOR REINALDO RUEDA

Asked about the former Chile coach, the Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, Vidal said that he was “a loyal person, who always sought the union of the group and earned the respect of his colleagues”.

“We continue to have a very great friendship, we talk a lot and what happens is that sometimes people in Chile are very complicated and the teacher endured what he could,” said Vidal.

Finally, regarding the Eurocup, which is also being held at the moment, he said that they practice “a more fluid football” and that “they play the ball very well”, and appreciated that the games are being played with the public in the stands.

“They are playing with people, the environment feels different. You can enjoy football more because here we don’t have people in the stadiums and you can see the difference,” he said.