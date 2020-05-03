Spanish international Willy Hernangómez has assured that he feels “at home” at Charlotte Hornets, where he was received “with open arms”, and has been impressed by the “determination to win “from franchise owner, legend Michael Jordan.

“In Charlotte I feel at home, people here welcomed me with open arms from the beginning. I like the weather, the food and the fans who have been supporting us from day one, “he said during a question and answer session on the NBA’s official Twitter account on the occasion of the ‘NBA Together’ campaign to try to overcome the coronavirus crisis

The Madrid center He has spent two seasons in the North Carolina franchise and at the end of this course his contract ends. “We do all the workouts at home about six days a week,” he said of how he trains during confinement, which He is passing at his home in Charlotte with his brothers Juancho, a Minnesota Timberwolves player, and Andrea, who is a member of the NCAA Fairfield Stags.

“I’ve had the opportunity to train with my brother and sister. I have tried to do different things and follow the Hornets’ training plan. I’m trying to stay in the best shape possible, even better, “he added.

“Being in quarantine with my brothers has been incredible, having a good time with them. It was a long time since we were together in the same building, like 6 or 7 years ago. We work and train together, it is a lot of fun to be with the family and to be safe and healthy, “he continued.

Finally, Willy spoke about the documentary ‘The Last Dance’, which recalls the impact of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls. “I’m pretty Impressed with the documentary and Jordan’s determination to win.

How he made his team a winning franchise, being consistent for so long, which is extremely complicated. It’s amazing how he protected himself with a lot of class and education despite the insistence of the media. I am in love with the documentary, “he concluded.

