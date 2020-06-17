Thalía: In charge of giving the initial flag to the LGBTTTI + Pride March virtually | .

The singer and influencer was named the « Allied Star » of the community, who will hold a virtual march this June 27 on CDMX.

As we well know, Thalía is one of the most famous Mexican celebrities and active on social networks, to such an extent that in mandatory isolation due to the health contingency this has not been the exception at all.

The controversial and controversial singer and actress, has taken advantage of these days of social isolation to produce more fun content for her more than 16 million followers on her official Instagram account.

So, Thalía has received the official invitation to be part of the LGBTTTI + Pride March in Mexico City that will take place on June 27 from 12:00 on the YouTube platform.

« It will always be time to love, respect and cooperate unconditionally to build a path where humanity can live in peace. « has been one of the messages from the Mexican, regarding the call.

Likewise, the CDMX community in its emotional invitation message communicated the following: “Today, we recognize your career, your music and the passion you show as an artist, we recognize the incredible woman you are, but mainly we recognize that you are a great allied artist to the fight for equal rights that the LGBTTTI + community has had for decades ”.

That is why the organizers of the iconic and iconic march decided to make the careful invitation to be the « Allied Star » in charge of kicking off the 42nd edition of the LGBTTTI + Pride March in Mexico City.

Likewise, they added that this year, due to sanitary circumstances, the march will not be able to take place as we have normally appreciated, however, the fact that this time they will have no physical borders will be used, so they will use the internet to be more visible than ever.

« Demand the same rights for all people and demonstrate that #ElOrgulloPermanece, it will be a great honor to have your participation. Thank you very much for helping us build a more friendly, informed, proud and full of love and respect Mexico, we love you « ended the charming invitation to the beautiful Thalía.