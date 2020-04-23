Even though it is difficult to see anything beyond the daily flood of devastating headlines, there is also a lot of good news in the world today – and a lot of interest in reading it.

Instagram accounts dedicated to good news, like @TanksGoodNews and @GoodNews_Movement, have seen their follower count skyrocket in recent weeks. In late March, actor John Krasinski debuted a “good news network” on YouTube; in one week, Good Good News had already exceeded 1.5 million subscribers and 25 million views. Google searches for “good news” burst last month and soared.

“We have seen an unprecedented level of growth in the past four weeks,” said Lucia Knell, director of brand partnerships at Upworthy. She said the company recorded a 65% increase in Instagram followers and 47% in site views in March, compared to the previous month.

Upworthy was founded in 2012 with a commitment to telling positive stories. At that time, Facebook’s algorithm seemed to favor inspiring headlines – you might remember that they took up your entire feed. But in 2013, Upworthy and other good news sites saw their audiences drop considerably after Facebook adjusted its algorithm.

Leading news organizations (including the New York Times) have created their own good news platforms over the years. Now, more than ever, readers are seeing the need for this service. “It’s a veritable avalanche of people writing to say how much they need these stories, to tell them that they read a certain news story with tears in their eyes,” said Allison Klein, who runs the blog. Inspired Life in the Washington Post. “People are always thanking us for showing something that makes them feel a little less awful.”

Supply and demand. David Beard, executive editor of National Geographic newsletters, said the demand for good news is now much greater than anything he has ever seen. “People are looking for a reason to move on,” he said.

In response, National Geographic created two good newsletters. One of them talks more about children and families. The other is a newsletter that does not contain any coronavirus news, called Your Weekly Escape (something like “your weekly getaway”, in free translation). “Sometimes, I think it’s a meditation app, but it’s actually journalism,” said Beard. The two bulletins “were a reaction to this onslaught of terrible news,” he continued.

The Washington Post is also rushing to meet demand. In addition to regularly publishing stories on Inspired Life, the company doubled the frequency of its weekly good news bulletin, The Optimist (which Beard developed when he worked on the team) and created The Daily Break, which highlights an uplifting story a day.

The good news was also a balm for independent publishers. Lori Lakin Hutcherson, founder and chief editor of Good Black News, said that now the stories on its website are spreading “like wildfire”.

“Just look at the share numbers,” he noted. “The stories are gaining about 12 times more popularity than usual.” Good Black News has always attracted a steady audience of black readers, said Lakin Hutcherson, but in the past two months, it has increased the influx of stakeholders from outside its regular audience.

Branden Harvey, founder of Good Good Good, said that in seeking these stories, readers are not necessarily looking for an escape from the news. “More than forgetting covid-19 a little, they want a genuine sense of hope in fighting the disease,” he said.

“It’s not that people don’t want news about the coronavirus,” said Lakin Hutcherson. “They just want more positive news that shows people coming together to fight it all, offering ways that individuals can help.”

Just as Facebook was driving good news in early 2010, Instagram has become a good place for the proliferation of positive stories. They have spread across the most popular meme profiles in recent weeks, and several account managers have started exchanging positive stories in a chat group.

George Resch, an expert in the world of Instagram memes known online as @ Tank.Sinatra, created a good news account in 2017, following the passage of Hurricane Harvey. He publishes on various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, but said that Instagram is the place where posts perform best. “I am seeing the biggest growth on my page since the first year,” he guaranteed.

The team behind the World Record Egg recently started a good news account on Instagram called @Sunny_Side_News. The profile gained more than 162,000 followers in one week, without any promotion.

The most popular good news accounts are dedicated to providing stories related to the coronavirus, but always with a positive and productive message.

Alissa Khan-Whelan, founder of @Sunny_Side_News, said she takes great care when telling stories, to mitigate readers’ stress and encourage sharing.

“We avoid negative language,” she said. “The other day, I could have used the word ‘death’ in the headline. But then I thought, I don’t want anyone to see that word in the feed. So instead, I wrote ‘lost lives’.” But good news editors said that stories that are too positive may also alienate readers. “There is a dividing line,” explained Resch. “You can’t lecture or be too mushy.”

News for the public good. News publishers often use metadata to prevent articles about tragedies from advertising. And the brands that advertise on their websites now appear to take a similar approach, using software to prevent their ads from appearing alongside coronavirus news, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Theoretically, good news should be a safe space for brands, but some positive story sites are also struggling to find advertisers.

“Our advertisers are not sure what will happen in a month or two, so they are holding back on spending for now,” said Harvey of Good Good Good. “Few brands are willing to open the coffers.” / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

.