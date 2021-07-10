In chachetero !, Lizbeth Rodríguez dances and boasts of more

In chachetero !, Lizbeth Rodríguez dances and shows off more | Instagram

He showed off his best dance moves and much more! The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to pamper her followers on social networks with her dances, her curves and her beauty and recent days have not been the exception.

Ex girl Badabun chose the most revealing outfits to dance to his followers on his social networks and ultimately, the youtuber He showed quite a bit more with his marked hip movements.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video on her official Instagram account where she dances alone with a black leather mini skirt and a small red top that made her look like a bad girl in conjunction with her red lipstick.

Lizbeth Rodriguez she moved and like a flirtatious schoolgirl raised her leg to show part of what was under her skirt, something that her most fervent admirers liked, who did not stop flattering her in her comment box; While other people preferred to speak not so well of the famous, but it is something that she has always managed to cope with.

WATCH LIZ’S OTHER DANCE HERE

But a second video has also captured the attention of Internet users, a recording that Lizbeth Rodríguez shared on her Tik Tok account, in which she dances with a young man in a more than flirtatious way.

Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to show her best dance steps and part of her charms in a short cachetero and a yellow crop top, which marked her curvy silhouette even more with the movements of her hips.

The young man who accompanied Eros’s mother at her dance was shirtless, something that looks more compromising due to the style of dance steps they both performed for the beautiful Liz’s camera.