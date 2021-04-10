In Chabelo trends, after the departure of the Duke of Edinburgh | INSTAGRAM

We all know, at least in our country, that when a long-lived celebrity loses his life, a large number of memes of Chabelo, the friend of all children played by Xavier Lopez, who according to the users in the network is immortal.

So it is well known that the longevity of the actor Xavier López “Chabelo”, is one of the favorite jokes of Internet users, so several users took advantage of the news of the sensitive death of the Prince Philip of Edinburgh to react and make memes that were shared on various social networks, although the reality is that most were on Twitter.

It all started yesterday morning, when the British Royal House announced that Prince Felipe at 99 years of age, lost his life, something that seemed curious to us was that the prince was two months away from turning 100 years old when, unexpectedly, this more than regrettable event arrived before his birthday.

On the other hand, as is customary in Mexico Mainly, a large number of very active Internet users in their respective social networks were in charge of turning Chabelo into a trend; just as he has gotten into the habit of doing when an elderly famous person loses his life.

There is even an account Twitter, “Chabelo lived more”, which is dedicated to registering famous people who perish before this illustrious “immortal” character, who is currently 86 years old.

The fact of turning Chabelo’s trend lies in bringing out the supposed “immortality” of the Mexican actor and comedian, through an avalanche of memes that quickly circulate through all social networks, being a great source of entertainment for many Internet users who took it with humor.

Chabelo’s statements on the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh: Very dismayed by the death of Felipe, he was a guy with a great future, it’s a shame that they leave so young, he was only 99 years old … pic.twitter.com/UDo15iyV81 – (@Jean_Batispt) April 9, 2021

It should be noted that Chabelo’s longevity is one of the favorite jokes of Mexicans; Although they are already widely used jokes, they have not lost their grace, and apparently they will not, for this reason several active users on the internet took advantage of the aforementioned news to create these funny memes that did not take long to become a trend.

As expected, the popular Twitter account @chabeloviviomas, which is in charge of cataloging all the celebrities who died before Chabelo, was among the first to be noticed with the news, publishing funny images, which have subsequently been retweeted by thousands.

Likewise, hundreds of users on the network made their own images, drawing laughter and even laughter, at the fact.

Some of the most shared comments on the network have been the following: “Queen Isabel awaits the result of the semifinal between Chabelo and Silvia Pinal, to face in the grand final”, with the typical image of the elevator from “Mortal Kombat” the fighting video game where after defeating an enemy, you level up.

In fact, there is an image that caused us particular grace, it is a black and white image where we can see Chabelo in his youth, conducting his program, in the photo, Chabelo interviews a child, starting by asking his name , to which the infant replies “Felipe de Edimburgo”.

Another favorite, without a doubt, is the supposed interview that they did with this endearing character: “Declarations by Chabelo about the death of Prince Felipe, Duke of Edinburgh: Very shocked by the death of Felipe, he was a guy with a great future, It’s a shame that they leave so young, I was only 99 years old … “

There is no doubt that the ingenuity, creativity and ability of the Mexican to laugh at tragedies is incomparable.