‘In CDMX we are doing very well and it is still Morena’s territory’

MEXICO CITY. After the closing of the polls, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, affirmed that 14 of the 16 mayors at stake have been won by his party and allies.

Through a conference he stressed that according to the results of exit polls, these mayors, at the moment, have been won by Morena, except Benito Juárez and Cuajimalpa.

“In Mexico City we are doing very well, it is still Morena territory: we have 14 won mayoralties, the results do not favor us in Benito Juárez and Cuajimalpa, and we are respectful of the electoral authority,” he said.

He reported that at the federal level, the Zacatecas, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Michoacán, Colima, Campeche governments “wear Morena.”

He assured that the results of these governorships are from exit polls that have a sufficiently high advantage to announce them, for which, he affirmed “they are irreversible”; However, he clarified that it will be the electoral authorities that will give the final results in due course.

* jci