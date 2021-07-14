In CDMX fall of tree and branches due to rain leaves three injured

MEXICO CITY.- The rains that fell in Mexico City left puddles, fallen trees and branches and three people injured.

The 16 municipalities of Mexico City had rain this Tuesday, but the rains were stronger in Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc and Milpa Alta, according to the report of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

By 9:00 p.m., the agency had registered six floods of between 10 centimeters and up to one meter of tie in roads such as Eje 10 Sur, Carretera México Puebla, Avenida Jardín, Circuito Interior, Insurgentes and Eje 1 Norte.

The most serious flood occurred in Eje 10 Sur at the junction with the Mexico-Puebla Highway in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, where the water reached one meter in height. A vehicle was stranded in the pond. Firefighters, Sacmex personnel and civil protection worked to clean the hydraulic accessories.

The SGIRPC also reported that 2 trees and 2 branches fell due to the rains, resulting in three people injured.

In Calzada Taxqueña on the corner of the Escuela Naval Militar, a branch of about five meters long by 15 centimeters in diameter detached and injured two elderly women who, by their own means, transferred to the Angeles Coapa hospital.

On Fuego Street at the corner of Cantil in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, in Álvaro Obregón, a 12-meter-long tree fell off and was resting on a building, without causing any damage to the house. However, during the sectioning work, a firefighter was injured when he fell.

