Galaxy users have long enjoyed the integration of Google’s app ecosystem, and now that optimization is coming to YouTube and the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung and Google reached a new level in their collaborative efforts to deliver a new user experience design that fits the innovative format of the Galaxy Z Flip. This is the latest development that arises from a long and fruitful relationship between the two companies.

“For the past 10 years, the Samsung-Google partnership has been the driving force behind many of the industry’s most important innovations,” he said. Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung electronics during Unpacked 2020. “Now, as a new decade begins, our partnership is more important than ever as we work together to pioneer a new generation of innovative mobile experiences.”

Recent updates to YouTube are just a milestone in the developments that the two companies have brought to Samsung’s iconic foldable devices. Thanks to this partnership, Galaxy users get an optimized experience for the most popular Google applications, such as Google Maps and Google Play Store, and enjoy greater reliability, application continuity and security. Last year, Samsung and Google ushered in a new mobile era by creating a perfect folding experience for the Galaxy Fold. Here’s a closer look at some of the latest ways Samsung and Google are offering a more valuable Android experience on Galaxy devices.

A new YouTube experience with Flex mode

With the exclusive Galaxy Z Flip folding system, you can put your Galaxy Z Flip on the table and watch your favorite YouTube channel hands-free. And now, this hands-free experience is taken to the next level with support for Flex mode. When you enjoy YouTube with the Galaxy Z Flip folded, the screen is evenly divided into two 4-inch screens. While watching a video in the upper half of the screen, you can use the lower half to search for other videos, read descriptions, and write comments, without distraction.

The YouTube app optimized for Flex mode also ensures that regardless of the aspect ratio of the video being viewed, you can

comfortably adjust it in the upper half of the screen. Square and vertical videos will almost fill the entire space, while 16: 9 videos fit in the center. But, the compatibility of the Flex mode with YouTube was more than a simple update of the user experience.

Working together, Samsung and Google engineers redesigned the app from the operating system level. This included integrating the Android Support Library, making it easy to bring Flex mode to more third-party services. Samsung has worked closely with the Android developer community to drive innovation for folding devices. Galaxy Z Flip users will already have the YouTube app optimized for Flex mode installed from Google Play and enjoy the enhanced features that come with the latest update.

Galaxy users can also get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium for free and enjoy benefits like ad-free viewing, offline playback, and background playback2.

Beyond the latest YouTube updates, Samsung and Google have been working on various other innovations for Galaxy devices.

The best features that come to Galaxy devices

For starters, Samsung is supporting Google Rich Communication Services (RCS) on Galaxy smartphones to make your conversations smoother3. The two companies have been working since 2018 to bring those features to Samsung devices4.

The Samsung Messages app with RCS enables users to do more, including chatting over Wi-Fi and mobile data, sending and receiving high-resolution photos and videos, receiving reading receipts, and creating group chats with many features. The Messages application is also available on the desktop of your notebook, facilitating the transition from mobile to PC.

In addition to RCS integration, Samsung started 2020 by offering immediate integration for Google Duo on both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. Google Duo not only offers high-quality, high-speed video calls, but also allows up to 12 people to join a single video conference. On the Galaxy Z Flip, users can enjoy the app in Flex mode, where video chats appear in the top half, while call controls appear in the bottom half. Collaborations with Google also provide more exciting features for Galaxy devices.

With the ability to transcribe and subtitle media in real time with incredible precision, Live Caption is one of the most amazing features of the Galaxy S20. Taking advantage of Google’s artificial intelligence, Live Caption can produce subtitles for any audio or visual content, including YouTube videos, podcasts, and videos that you and your friends have recorded. Developed in collaboration with the deaf and hearing impaired community, Live Caption is particularly useful if you have hearing loss or if you are in an environment where you don’t want to increase volume. Users can enable the feature in the Accessibility or Sound options in the Device Settings menu.

As a result of the ongoing partnership with Google, Samsung is bringing monthly and quarterly security updates to Galaxy devices to further increase user peace of mind and ensure the security of their data. This includes Google patches for Android and Samsung patches for vulnerabilities and exposures.

“It has been surprising to see Samsung continually push the limits of what is possible with mobile devices on the Android platform,” he said. Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President, Platforms and Ecosystems, Google at Galaxy Unpacked 2020. “Looking to the future, we are excited to continue working together to build the next wave of innovation in mobility.”

Throughout the year, Samsung will continue to work closely with Google to pioneer the next wave of mobile innovations that will change the way we communicate with the world.

