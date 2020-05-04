▲ German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer indicated that there can be no privileges for the Bundesliga.Photo @FCBayernES

Dpa, Europa Press and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 4, 2020, p. 2

Frankfurt. Pressured by the financial repercussions, Europe’s leagues are getting closer to returning to the fields even though the Covid-19 pandemic has not been fully overcome. While in Germany the government supported the resumption of the league, in Spain they are preparing a health security protocol to return to training.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was open to a May resumption of the Bundesliga, but at the same time demanded strict conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag.

I think it is possible to continue with the German Soccer League (DFL) program and I support a restart in May, said Seehofer, who is also minister of sports. However, he also pointed out that there can be no privileges for the Bundesliga.

The conservative politician stressed that the basic condition is that an increase in tests for coronavirus in sports must not create a bottleneck in the public health system at any time. In addition, he put very strict conditions in the event that the result of a test is positive.

If there is a case of coronavirus among the players or the other members of a team, then the entire club and possibly also the team against which it was last played should be quarantined for two weeks.

The newspaper said the interview was conducted before three cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Friday at the Colonia club. The two players and one team assistant who tested positive are in mandatory quarantine.

All footballers will be subjected to new tests for coronavirus on Monday. According to the DFL, only those elements that have tested negative twice in a row will be able to play and train.

According to Seehofer, this is risky for the match schedule and the leaderboard. But I am in favor of trying so that we can start playing again.

With Bayern Munich as the leader, the Bundesliga was suspended from mid-March and there are still nine days to go. The DFL hopes to obtain permission to resume the event behind closed doors after a videoconference that Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold on May 6 with the heads of government of the German federal states.

Meanwhile, the 36 clubs in the first and second divisions of German football have already started training.

In Spain, the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) sent the Superior Council of Sports (CSD) a series of observations to its protocol for the return to training and professional competitions, in which it asked for clarification on issues such as acting before a contagion, concentrations and conditions for the return of the matches.

The AFE issued a statement in which it exposed the letter sent to the CSD, making it clear that the period they had to make observations was one hour and 15 minutes, without previously having requested it. The first question we have asked is whether the Ministry of Health has actually approved this protocol.

He stressed that in case of contagion, the measures to be taken should not be the decision of the League, nor of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, not even of the CSD but of Health, as well as the acquisition and performance of tests to detect the virus.

He indicated that there should be a professional specialist in the Covid-19 next to the doctor who will carry out a supervision, while demanding a workplace risk plan to act when a contagion occurs when pointing out that it is an unexplained issue in the document.

As for the return to competition, which will be when the government allows it, the AFE insisted that there can be no less than 72 hours of rest between matches.

Despite the fact that the protocol is under review, clubs such as Atlético de Madrid, where the Mexican Héctor Herrera plays, and the Leganés, directed by Javier Aguirre, will submit their members to tests to detect the coronavirus on Wednesday. Once the results are known, they hope to start the first phase of individual training on Friday or Monday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said that due to significant economic challenges the English championship will resume in two weeks. The economic aspect is too important in the Premier League. If the season is not over, there will be serious problems, he said.

