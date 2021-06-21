In case of an earthquake, don’t forget to bring your emergency backpack

MEXICO CITY

This Monday, June 21, the First National Drill 2021 is held in Mexico City, because it is within a seismic zone, the Seismic Alert will be activated with the drill message to remind the population of the protocols to follow in case of a telluric movement of great magnitude.

Among the actions suggested by experts in the event of an earthquake is to have an emergency backpack ready to face this and other similar situations.

The backpack should not exceed 20 kilos, the ideal weight is 8 kilos, It must be made of waterproof material in case it gets wet, it is necessary to guarantee your survival during the first 48 hours.

What should it contain?

Water in plastic bottles preferably still.



A battery-operated flashlight and other spare batteries.



A portable radio with batteries, without internet, TV. nor telephone networks to stay informed.



Non-perishable foods, canned or airtight bag, preferably light foods, personal size, easy to open and that provide energy such as chocolate bars. Periodically check the expiration date of each container or can.



If there are babies, powdered milk, bottle, baby food, diapers should be included.



Includes a USB stick or photostatic copies of the personal documents of all family members (birth certificates, property bills, passports, insurance policies, credentials, property deeds).



Toilet paper and other hygiene items.



Cash, preferably coins.

– A directory with emergency numbers:

Red Cross

– IMSS (Emergencies)

– ISSSTE (Emergencies)

– Family doctor

– Firemen

– Civil Protection Unit of your mayor’s office or municipality.

Duplicates of the keys to your house and your vehicle.



Do not forget a small notebook with the registry of the blood type of all the inhabitants of the house.



Writing tools and a thick nib.



Location of the nearest hospitals and the best way to reach them.



Cellphone charger.

– A small first aid kit containing:

Liquid or gel alcohol and hydrogen peroxide



Antacids



Aspirin for adults and children (check for allergies to the drug)



Hot water bag



Matchbox and lighter



Scotch tape



Cotton swabs



Antibacterial soap



Laxatives



Extra glasses for that visually impaired family member



Specific medicines that a family member is taking



Cotton pack



Gauze pack



Thermometer



Pair of scissors



Elastic bandages of various sizes.

And finally:

A light blanket, a change of clothes and shoes in case the ones you are wearing get wet.



Whistle to request help in case of being trapped.

Place this emergency backpack near the exit door or evacuation route; You can also prepare several backpacks of this type to have them not only at home but also in the places you frequent the most, such as the office or school.

Remember: This June 21 the First # SimulacroNacional2021 will be held. Participates! Performing drills regularly helps us know how to act in the event of an #equake. 11:30 hours Register your property at: https://t.co/ohldmoVwpU#LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/1g4Vm7BXlk – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 21, 2021

* bb