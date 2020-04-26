The governments of the province of Buenos Aires, the city of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santa Fe jointly resolved not to enable the one-hour outings for recreation that were announced by the national government.

Through an unusual joint statement, the authorities of the most populated districts and those most affected by the coronavirus, clarified that “In those locations with low population density and little or no viral circulation, recreational outlets will be allowed under conditions agreed with the municipal authorities.” In these cases, the decisions will be agreed with the respective municipal mayors of each of the respective territories.

These four provinces comprise almost 70% of the country’s population and their leaders consider it important to maintain a high degree of cohesion. So they considered it important to communicate together. “We must be united and firm in how the quarantine should continue,” they explained to Infobae.

In the case of Santa Fe, the Governor Omar Perotti reported that the mandatory isolation measures will continue for at least seven more days in the provincial capital and in Rosario to analyze the evolution of the health situation.

As they clarified, the evolution of the rate of contagions will continue to be analyzed and, if favorable, The different alternatives that could allow the authorization of some type of leisure outlets with restricted modalities will be evaluated.

On the political level, they noted that the decision “was made in consultation with the National Government.”

This morning the Governor of Missions, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, had already warned that in his province also will be postponed for at least a week the authorization of the leisure time up to 500 meters from the home, announced by President Alberto Fernández during Saturday night.

The provincial president assured, in addition, that during the course of this week several activities will be enabled, and that providing permission to go out on the streets for recreation could make it difficult to control the people who are under isolation within Misiones.

Missions It was the first province in the country to move through different routes than those recommended by the national government, which was advised by a panel of experts from different areas.

After 14:30, the Governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suárez, was issued in the same sense. “We have decided, together with the communal chiefs of the entire provincial territory, to maintain social, preventive and compulsory isolation as it has been operating in Mendoza to date,” he said through social networks.

Suárez clarified that the mandatory isolation will continue in “The great Mendoza: Capital, Guaymallén, Las Heras, Godoy Cruz, Luján, Maipú and Lavalle.” “The rest of the province will decide together with the Intendants the way to continue once the new Presidential decree is announced,” the Mendoza governor indicated on social networks.

In Tucuman Governor Juan Manzur also made the determination to maintain isolation without easing. “The conditions are not given. Tucumán has particular characteristics, it is the most densely populated province. We still can’t authorize people to take to the streets. ”, assured the president in an interview with the Gazette.

In the same line it is positioned Land of Fire. This afternoon they will meet to finish defining the details, but they have already announced that they do not consider that the conditions are in place.

The clarifications of the provinces come after the announcement that President Alberto Fernández made last night from the Olivos Residence to extend the “administered” quarantine until May 10 inclusive. Further, the President had confirmed that short departures of up to one hour and within a radius of 500 meters will be available starting Monday.

In a recorded message, the president announced that in all urban agglomerates of more than 500 thousand inhabitants they will continue with the isolation as it was up to now, while where less than 500 thousand inhabitants live they could be excepted if they meet 5 requirements. :

1) Duplication time of confirmed cases less than fifteen days,

2) Health system with adequate capacity to respond,

3) Positive evaluation of the health authorities regarding the socio-sanitary risk in relation to the population density,

4) The percentage of the population exempt from isolation measures may not exceed 50% of the total population of the department or party,

5) The geographical area may not be defined as “with local transmission or by conglomerate” by the national health authority.