BRASILIA – Despite the urgency, health expenditures were left behind in the total resources that have already been paid by the government for emergency actions against the new coronavirus. Of the R $ 226.8 billion budget announced in new expenses, R $ 56.5 billion have already been effectively disbursed – of which, of this total, only R $ 5.4 billion were directed to the Ministry of Health. It is less than 10 % of what has already been spent by the government.

The government made R $ 23 billion available for the Ministry of Health and other ministries for emergency measures – only 2.3% of the total forecast. Another R $ 16 billion was transferred as emergency aid to states and municipalities, but in this case, the pace of execution is even lower: only R $ 1 billion was paid.

Disbursement speed has been greater for the credit line payroll financing small and medium-sized enterprises. Of the R $ 34 billion budgeted, half has already been effectively executed, that is, paid by the federal government. Spending on emergency aid of R $ 600 for informal and unemployed workers is also being spent more quickly. Of the R $ 98.2 billion budgeted, one third has already been paid.

Data started to be released by the Treasury

The data are from the expense monitoring panel that the Treasury started to disclose on the internet. For the researcher from the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law, José Roberto Afonso, the numbers indicate that there is a huge gap between what is announced of measures, what is budgeted, and what is actually paid. “The most shocking thing is that, when we look at the budgeted R $ 56 billion for health, only R $ 5.4 billion was paid,” he says.

He ponders that there is very little in the face of the urgency of the crisis. “It is a confession of the lack of priority that is being given to health, because the first thing that the whole world is doing is spending on health.”

Afonso says that it is necessary to buy everything you can from respirators, set up ICUs, hire health professionals as a top priority. For him, the difference in execution is visible with other measures. “I’m not saying that the other initiatives are not relevant. They are very relevant. But you can’t understand why health is lagging behind.”

In addition, SUS managers have asked the Ministry of Health for more objective criteria for sending funds from the federal government. In the first installments released, the ministry chose sharing according to the population, but local secretaries point out that it is necessary to prioritize places close to collapse, such as the Amazon.

According to state secretaries, the government has privileged municipalities, although the bulk of the cost to combat the new coronavirus remains in the hands of governors. In Pará, for example, R $ 84.1 million goes to the State and R $ 124.2 million to the municipalities by the Bolsonaro government.

The government has also delayed the installation of ICU beds in the States, forcing local managers to open spaces on their own. At the beginning of the crisis, the ministry promised 3,000 kits for installing the beds. On March 15, the state revealed a promise to deliver the first batch of 540 units – but only 340 kits were delivered. The government has said it found it difficult to buy equipment – 1,000 respirators, for example, were blocked by the Argentine government.

Regarding the reasons for the low execution, the Ministry of Economy said the report to look for the Ministry of Health, which did not respond to the request of the state.

