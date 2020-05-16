The rain was increasing and the ambulance was moving at high speed through the streets of the city of Manaus. Inside, a 78-year-old man, lying on the stretcher, seemed disoriented, unable to say who he was and already losing consciousness. The coronavirus affected his brain and the medical rescuer Alessandra Said noticed. He was in danger of dying. There was not much time.

But in a city isolated by geography and plagued by disease, the doctor was unaware of any hospital with space for coronavirus patients. The search for a bed would take hours and some patients do not survive. She looked at the man – debilitated and writhing on the stretcher – and hoped he could survive. “We had nowhere to take him, we were going to have to knock from door to door,” thought Alessandra Said, 45, talking about the case later. “It’s hopeless. You feel a terrible pain in your heart. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Brazil’s incompetence in providing sufficient hospital beds for the growing number of coronavirus patients in critical conditions is having increasingly dismal results across the country, but especially in Manaus, a city of two million inhabitants located in the Amazon region, in the rainforest. The city is dealing with coffins. Hundreds of people are dying at home because they cannot find a place in hospitals or are afraid they will not find a place. Ambulances roam the streets without a clear destination, waiting for someone to die and release a hospital bed.

As the coronavirus spread across the world, wealthy countries were able to expand their health systems to meet the growing need. Spain hired another 52,000 health workers. Germany increased the number of ICU beds by 12 thousand. The United States has made the USNS Comfort available on the New York coast.

But with the pandemic entering its next phase and reaching poorer nations in Africa and Latin America, the possibility of expanding the health system is much more limited. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, bodies were left on the streets. In Loreto, Peru, they were piled up in a small hospital room. And in Brazil, which recorded more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 14,000 deaths, by far the largest number of victims in the southern hemisphere, patients spend their final days waiting in chairs.

A number of factors – limited resources, prolonged neglect of the health care system, global competition for medical supplies have allowed other places to access them, but this has become impossible for much of the developing world. Health systems already operating at the limit do not have the material, personnel, or money to rapidly expand their capacity in order to meet the needs that increase exceptionally.

“Most of the structural problems that these countries have always had – disparities in the health system, lack of personnel – have now been exacerbated by a crisis, together with the challenge of competing in markets that are saturated,” said Tatiana Bertolluci, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean by the humanitarian organization CARE.

“What we saw in Guayaquil we will see in other Latin American cities. We are already seeing it in Manaus”.

Doctor Alessandra Said was seeing it now. He looked at his elderly patient. Their eyes were closed. She asked the ambulance driver to head north of the city. The vehicle sped through the rainy streets. Another desperate search for a hospital bed began.

In the early days of the pandemic, while President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed the disease as a small flu, state and municipal officials began to prepare for the most serious health crisis seen in a generation.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the government announced the construction of field hospitals to increase the number of available beds. The State of Pará announced that it would acquire 400 fans from China. And in Manaus, an emergency hospital would be specifically designed for patients with covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus.

Weeks later and the promises in general were not kept. The Manaus hospital was considered insufficient “in structure and equipment”, according to government analysis. Many of the fans purchased by Pará either never arrived or did not work. Several hospitals have been erected in the state of Rio, but for the most part they are empty, without equipment and without medical personnel. “We will suffer delays,” said Edmar Santos, state health secretary, last month. “The number of infected people is enormous, more than our capacity and, even if we build more hospitals, there are not enough doctors and equipment”.

More than three quarters of Brazil’s population – almost 160 million people – depend on the public health system, one of the largest in the world. Known as SUS, it is considered the strongest system in Latin America. But during the past decade, with the economy paralyzed and funding for health drying up, the number of hospital beds has dropped sharply, to less two for every group of 1,000 people. – a much smaller number than in neighboring countries like Chile and Argentina.

For weeks there were already signs that Brazil would struggle to expand its capacity. Even before the virus arrived, most of the ICU beds were already occupied. Soon, state governors, health officials and hospitals began to complain that Chinese medical supply suppliers canceled orders placed after the United States confiscated the equipment.

American officials said they had nothing to do with canceled purchases. “The United States did not buy or block any material or equipment from China destined for Brazil,” the American ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, wrote on Twitter. “Contrary news is completely false.”

With a lack of equipment and doctors, health systems across Brazil began to surrender. “We are going through two wars,” said Cassio Espírito Santo, undersecretary of health for Amazonas. “One is against covid-19 and the other is for medical equipment and supplies.”

As the ambulance hurried through Manaus, Alessandra Said witnessed this new war. By radio, he called João Lucio Hospital asking if he could take another patient. I feared I already knew the answer. There are no beds, they said. The hospital is completely full. She turned off the radio, looked at the patient and prayed that he would resist a little longer.

The man’s look was the worst. Seeing the desperation on his face when he said the hospitals were full was hard to bear. He tried to comfort him, holding his hands, reassuring him and saying that she would keep looking and that they would find something.

The work had become so intolerable at times that it was difficult to remember that being a doctor was all she wanted in life. I knew that it would not be easy to work in a health system as fragile as the one in Manaus. Isolated, without funding, plagued by corruption, it is the only system in a state twice the size of Texas that handles complicated procedures. People travel across the rainforest bound for Manaus in search of treatment. Hospitals are always at the limit of their capacity. So when the first news of the covid-19 came out in the city, Said knew there would be problems. I just didn’t know how far.

She did not predict that her 78-year-old mother would contract the disease, have a fever of 40 degrees and that she would end up taking care of her mother in the living room wearing protective clothing. She did not know that burials in Manaus would triple, or that the city’s 35 ambulances would soon be so overloaded that some emergency calls simply would not be answered.

Alessandra saw guards in front of hospitals forbidding ambulances. Family members accompanying patients knocked on the emergency room doors, screaming and crying, asking in vain for help. “Today is the day of our greatest distress,” said Ruy Ibrahim, director of the city’s ambulance services. “Our equipment, our stretchers and oxygen tubes, is the price to pay for a hospital to receive patients.”

“There are so many people dying at home,” said ICU doctor Pietro Pinheiro Alves, starting to cry. “Some don’t get any help.”

Alessandra Said always wanted to believe that she would find a way out, even with hospitals rejecting patients. For one patient, the search takes three hours, for others, four hours “.

The hospital only agreed to admit a woman when it told doctors that her problem was cardiac and not covid-19. When tests showed that she had the disease, Alessandra begged the doctors and God: please don’t refuse her. The hospital finally found space. Three hours later the woman died.

Now she and the 78-year-old man were trying another hospital. And this time, when they arrived at Plato Araújo hospital, their hopes fell. The ER was packed with ambulances. There was no room at all. But she came in and called a doctor: “This patient has covid-19, but there is a possibility that he may also have a neurological problem,” she said. “Look, you know we don’t have any more beds,” he replied. The doctor could only find a space if she gave up the ambulance stretcher.

Alessandra did not know what to do. Without the stretcher, I wouldn’t be able to answer any other emergency calls. And it would take hours before she found another one. But beside her, right now, there was someone who could be saved. She gave the stretcher. The patient was taken down a long corridor, his right arm dropped. Alessandra returned to the ambulance, picked up the phone and started making calls, hoping to find a stretcher. The ambulance returned to the streets. One search was ending and another was beginning./ Translation by Terezinha Martino

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.